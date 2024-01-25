All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 25, 2024 (File Photo)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Loan applied for is likely to get sanctioned soon, as you can complete the paperwork. A break from regular workouts may tell on your health. An exciting challenge is in store for some professionals and may lead to many lucrative opportunities. Catering to the needs of family members will give you an immense sense of fulfilment. An outing with your favourite person proves to be a refreshing experience. A property deal promises to bring in big money.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Love Focus: Romantically, the day promises bliss, even if you start out fighting!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Money is likely to be gained through past investments. Something introduced on the health front is likely to benefit you. Professionals will need to be at their networking best to get the best out of the opportunities facing them. Spouse may seem a bit reserved today, so find out why. Drive carefully, especially during the night. This is the right time to draw your will.

Love Focus: Going may not be as smooth on the romantic front as envisaged.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Delay in past arrears is likely to upset your future plans. It is best to avoid outside food. Opportunity to improve your career prospects may materialise, but need to be seized immediately. Chance of getting romantically linked to a workplace colleague or an acquaintance is possible. Going out of town to attend a seminar or conference is possible for professionals. Getting a lucrative offer on property is possible.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to get attracted to you and may even befriend you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to enjoy good health. You will need to seize the chance to showcase your talents on the professional front. Spouse may have something to tell you, so give a sympathetic ear. Someone may throw a spanner in your works regarding a property. Those freelancing are in for a period of financial hardship. An out-of-town trip is possible for some.

Love Focus: You may get tempted to reciprocate someone’s romantic gestures.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. Physical work will help you keep fit. Your handling of a man-management situation at work will smoothen many ruffled feathers. Arrival of guests promises much excitement on the home front. A leisure trip is in the offing and promises to be both enjoyable and educative. Shifting into a bigger house is possible for some. You are likely to increase your social interaction just to be in with the crowd.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and solitude with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Adopting a better lifestyle is indicated for some and will keep them fit and healthy. A healthy bank balance will give you added confidence. A fine day, when you can get something important done on the career front. You may accompany the family to attend a wedding or party today. A perfect vacation is on the cards for some. Taking a step nearer to acquiring property is possible for some.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A gift in the form of cash from someone close cannot be ruled out. You find yourself full of energy today. You are likely to achieve much today on the professional front. A family member is likely to give you good professional advice. Pend decision regarding property for some more time. You may not feel too comfortable in a new social set up, but will have to get used to it.

Love Focus: Result of someone close will not surprise you as you had already anticipated it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Diet and exercise will prove an effective combination in bringing you back in shape. You will succeed in achieving your goal of adding to your wealth. On the professional front, you will be able to continue your present assignment without interruptions. Your ideas on the home front are likely to be appreciated. Planning an overseas or an out-of-town journey to meet someone close cannot be ruled out for some. This is a positive day that proves special for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures may have no takers and add to your frustrations.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A good earning possibility comes your way that will make you financially secure. Balanced diet is the key to your good health. Your skills are likely to be tapped on the professional front in full measure. Someone on the family front has a pleasant surprise in store for you. Those undertaking a journey by road need to exercise caution. A property that fits your budget is likely to be found. Something being organised on the social front may get you totally involved.

Love Focus: Love happens, so don’t waste too much time looking for it!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

This is the right time to consolidate your financial position by both saving and wise investments. Joining a group of health-conscious people cannot be ruled out and will help you keep fit. You will need to remain level-headed to give correct decisions at work. On the family front, you may have to learn to live with changed circumstances. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Property owned by you will begin to give good returns.

Love Focus: Your over-insistence on something can put off lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An initiative on the health front is likely to prove beneficial. Your financial situation looks bright and is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Things at work are likely to turn out favourable. You may be required to adjust with someone who has come to stay with you. Those learning to drive will gain enough confidence to go it alone. Good returns from an existing property are likely.

Love Focus: It can take an effort for some to bring romance back into their lives!

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Meeting a deadline at work may make life a bit hectic, but you manage it well. Profits accrue in investments done in the past. A job well done at work may prove personally satisfying, though it may not get the accolades it deserves. A new household item is likely to be procured by some. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives today in a thrilling outdoor activity. A good bargain on the property front may come your way, so don't remain indecisive.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, those looking for love may be compelled to chart out a fresh course of action.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach