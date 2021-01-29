Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 29

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Something tried on the health front may not agree with your body. An enjoyable vacation is in store for some. You may get a chance to reciprocate someone's helpful gesture. Acquiring something expensive is on the cards for some. Professionally, you are likely to come into your element soon and prove your mettle. Some of you can end up paying more than intended for a product or service, but it will be worth it!

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to be resisted by someone you desire.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12,16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Chance to earn big money may present itself to those running their own business. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner. Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. Some of you can plan a joint family outing. You may have to speed up on the work front to meet an impending deadline. Tensions prevailing at home are set to dissipate, as you enjoy a fresh phase of peace and tranquility.

Love Focus: Your endeavour to get close to the one you love will be a total success, provided you play your cards well.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5,9,13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo





*Gemini (May 21-July 21): You will be able to tackle a big project admirable with your focus and energy. Your concern for someone will be most touching. Watch your step on the financial front, as someone may sweet-talk you out of money. There is some scope of improving your scores on the academic front, so go for it. Some changes on the home front are possible. This is a good time for a break from routine, so plan a vacation.

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door of those looking for it.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4,13,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries





*Cancer (July 22-July 22): Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. Money coming from a number of sources is likely to raise your spirits. This is the time to wait and watch on the professional front, if you want to make your mark. You will spend the day planning this or that and generally remaining immersed in work. True happiness lies on the family front, as you will feel loved and wanted. Completed paperwork will help you get a loan sanctioned for your dream house.

Love Focus: Love life promises to provide immense satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: W

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Previous investments are likely to make you comfortable on the financial front. Meeting distant relations in a family get-together will be fun. Sharing a vehicle for a long journey will not only be comfortable, but also economical, so don't say no. Getting invited to a party or a do is possible for some. You may not be involved in an important project on the professional front, but may be asked for advice. It becomes genuinely difficult for you to focus on any one thing. Suitable returns from rented out property can be expected.

Love Focus: Need for resurrecting love life may make some opt for a second honeymoon!

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): An issue at work which is giving you tense moments will be finally sorted out. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. A new venture may prove most fulfilling. Slow and steady wins the race, so don’t remain in haste on the professional front. Your helpful nature is likely to come to fore and earn you immense goodwill. A short vacation is likely to prove most exciting and fun-filled. You will manage to bring some order in the hectic pace of life on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover may have something special in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Libra (September 24-October 23): You will successfully curb the temptation for junk food to retain good health. Taking a tolerant view of someone’s follies will get you better returns in the future. Your recent achievements are likely to add to your career profile. Impressing people who matter is on the anvil, mainly due to your sense of responsibility. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood. You may find travelling rejuvenating. Popularity on the social front is set to rise, as you remain at your helpful best.

Love Focus: Romance comes back into your life after a brief period of absence to make things exciting!

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): A promising project will help those in the creative field to earn well. Homemakers will find time to achieve much on the domestic front and may even organise a family get-together. You are likely to enjoy a social gathering thoroughly. Meeting friends after a long break and exchanging gossip is likely to make the day perfect for some. Something that needs to be fixed for long will be done today. Someone may come from out of town specially to meet you.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours will make it possible to meet someone who shares your interests and tastes.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Total satisfaction is in store for those who have purchased a household appliance. Participating in some special occasion at home cannot be ruled out for some. Health remains good. Meeting someone you click well with on the social front is likely to brighten your day. You will be able to coordinate the teamwork meticulously to get the project on the tracks on the professional front. Business persons may find the day profitable.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to stagnate in the absence of any initiative from your or lover’s side.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius, Taurus

Be careful of: Leo





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Your loyalty and sincerity will get you into the inner circle at work. Someone in the family may need to be dealt with diplomatically. An exciting outing is in store for some. Attending someone's wedding or enjoying a social event is on the cards. Stability on the financial front is foreseen and may allow you to plan on purchasing something big. A workout regime will work wonders for you in achieving total fitness.

Love Focus: Lover may upset you by not keeping his or her part of the promise.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today. You are likely to exceed the expectations of seniors at work. An outing with friends is possible and promises lots of fun. Those thinking of buying property may find some good choices. Taking advantage of the current situation is on the cards. You are a meticulous planner, but generally don’t devote enough time to it. Some of you can remain busy in completing a task given on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Keep romantic thoughts at bay today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Exercise promises to keep you in good health. Going on the professional front will be easy today and give you time to clear the backlog. Someone on the academic front will help you in understanding the problem and looking for solutions. A celebration can get underway involving the family. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. Some of you can experience a windfall.

Love Focus: Lover can get extra sensitive today, so keep distance.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius





