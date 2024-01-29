All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 29, 2024 (Photo by Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. You will need to choose the investment schemes wisely to ensure profitable returns. Don’t take chances on the professional front as the day does not augur well. Strain on the family budget cannot be ruled out. A long journey may prove tiring and boring. Your attempts to offload a piece of property may not meet with success.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Some of you may need to implement cost-cutting measures. Luck shines on those searching for a suitable job. Homemakers may feel overworked and crave for a change. Travelling may prove therapeutic for some. Be vigilant so as not to compromise your security and that of the house you live in. Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Monetary assistance sought from someone will be forthcoming, but with some riders. Certain issues may need to be handled with care on the professional front. It is important to handle a situation arising on the domestic front. If going on a trek, ensure that you carry all the essential items to avoid hardship. Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Personal comments are best avoided on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! An outstanding payment you have been waiting for long may finally be received. A profitable time is foreseen for those in tourism and hospitality sectors. A good understanding with spouse will bring happiness into your life. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training.

Love Focus: You will manage to set things right at work that had been nagging you for long.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It is about time that a healthy lifestyle is adopted, if you want a trouble-free life. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Expect good output from someone you have delegated to do your share of work. Positive changes on the home front are in store for some. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines.

Love Focus: Lady luck favours you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Regular workouts may prove a bit taxing on the body, but the effort will be well worth it. Handling unexpected expenditures may not be a problem, as you have enough in your kitty. Some of you may get selected for something prestigious on the professional front. Family life will cruise along fine, but may need some excitement. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected returns, but you will still benefit.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some. Some students may heave a sigh of relief and feel upbeat about their performance.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. Health may cause concern, but will be nothing serious. A professional rival may keep you on your toes at work. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will help you unwind. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Regular routine will keep you fit. A good day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. Wanderlust is likely to get the better of the deskbound. A piece of good news is likely to bring cheer to the domestic front. Travelers will experience a smooth journey. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts. Success is foretold for students appearing in interviews.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. Financial worries will become a thing of the past, as you start earning well. Expect a lucky break on the professional front that eases your task you are presently engaged in. You will succeed in resolving a family dispute amicably and with a human touch. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some. Help on the academic front will be required soon.

Love Focus: Someone you love can have a surprise waiting for you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. An advice may not get you out of financial doldrums. Trying out a new idea at work may need some more fine-tuning to be successful. Praise from unexpected quarters is likely to make the day for some homemakers. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what your aims. You may not get the best price for a house or property.

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An ailment threatens to give you trouble and affect your routine. You may find it difficult to get back your money entrusted to someone. You make your mark on the professional front by tackling difficult tasks. Something not to your liking may make you lose your cool at home. Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distances. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Grey