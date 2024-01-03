All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 3, 2024 (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Maintaining an active life will do your health a whale of a good. You will have enough to spend and save too. Your willingness to take on even the toughest job at work will keep you on the right side of superiors. You may find spouse extra sensitive today, so steer clear! It may become difficult to avoid delays in a journey undertaken by you. Average returns from a property owned by you may not make you too happy.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Love Focus: Positive indications from the one you secretly love are likely.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Keep your eyes and ears open while investing, as what is told may not be the whole truth. You may not be willing to give your all to come back in shape. You may need to put in a few extra hours at work just to complete something urgent. You may be tasked to organise something on the family front. Some relief is in store for those compelled to undertake a lot of official tours. Excellent returns are expected from property and previous investments.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with the one you love is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your desire to buy something expensive will be met, as you have the money. You will succeed in tackling the difficulties that come your way at work today. Homemakers are likely to come into their element to make home a happy place. Love is in the air and you are likely to make the most of it.

You may shake out of your lethargy and seriously take up an exercise regimen. Those planning a vacation are in for an enjoyable time.

Love Focus: You will be able to take the right steps to brighten the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to shine like a bright star on the professional front today. Be careful about money, as you may be charged extra. Neglect on the health front can have adverse consequences. You will do what needs to be done on the family front. Keeping open your option to undertake a journey will be a step in the right direction. Some of you may start a long pending construction work at home.

Love Focus: Romantic life will be most fulfilling, as you get to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Personal supervision may be required for curbing wasteful expenditure. Additional manpower may be needed to complete a back-breaking job on the professional front. Efforts will be required to keep health on track. Check your mood swings as they can upset others in the family. Air travel is indicated for some. Those looking for suitable accommodation may find one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may soon toll for someone eligible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Big money can come to you from a previous investment. Some of you may decide to join a health club or fitness regimen. A good day is foreseen in which you will be able to achieve much on professional front. You are likely to plan out something with the family today. A pilgrimage may materialise for some. A lot of praise is in store for you on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic life will be most fulfilling, as you get to spend quality time with lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may resolve to keep in perfect health by self-discipline. Boom time can be expected by some on the financial front. Someone on the professional front is likely to realise your potential. Your secretive nature may make parents or family elders suspicious, so be more open in whatever you do. Some of you can get down to furnishing a newly acquired house. Someone may look up to you for help on the social front, so don't say no.

Love Focus: Your way with words and charm is likely to make you irresistible on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will keep good health just by adhering to a balanced diet. Your financial situation is likely to take a downward swing, so curb wasteful expenditure. Setting up something new may take a lot of time at work. Differences with a parent or a family elder are possible and upset you. Accompanying someone on a jaunt is possible, so get ready to enjoy your heart out. Avoid getting involved in any property issue today.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the romantic front promise to keep you in an excited state!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Self-discipline and focus will be the key factors in maintaining top physical condition. Keep your options on the financial front open. You may have to put in efforts to qualify something essential for your profession. Parent or a family elder can irritate you by being extra protective. Travelling may prove tiresome due to delays. Always seeking your own popularity in any gathering is like seeking the impossible!

Love Focus: You are likely to lose a golden opportunity to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Joining health-conscious people on the fitness front is likely to do you good. Budget your expenses, as you can go overboard in your spending. Office atmosphere will remain conducive for performers. This is a good time to plan a short outing with family. A short journey may find you refreshed and rejuvenated. Acquiring property is foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Health remains satisfactory through your efforts. You are likely to find ways to improve your financial condition. Professionals are likely to feel pleased with what they have achieved. Something special may be done on the home front. A journey may prove fruitful in more ways than one. A property may fetch you a handsome price.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can dominate your mind today and make the evening enjoyable!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Whatever you are doing for keeping fit may not be adequate, so add a workout routine. Investment options will be aplenty, but you will do well to wait out for some more time. Confusion regarding some additional responsibility at work will need to be sorted out with higher ups. A situation cropping up on the family front will need to be tackled with tact. Keep adequate buffer time in a journey as delays are foreseen.

Love Focus: Go with the flow on the romantic front instead of imposing yourself for an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow