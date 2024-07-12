Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 12, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

You will be able to keep good health by controlling your diet. Financially, you are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. Pulling out all the stops in achieving what you want at work or on the academic front will soon find you in a position of strength. A difficult situation may need to be handled on the home front involving some other family member. Setting out on a vacation appears to be a distinct possibility. Some vital decisions regarding career may need to be taken now.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Love Focus: You are likely to do something special to rejuvenate your love life.

Financially, you will have nothing to worry about, as money flows in. Homemakers may take a break from their daily chores. A vacation is on the cards for some and may take them to someplace exotic. Some positive developments on the property front are possible. Opportunity you had been waiting for is set to arrive soon, so get ready to seize it. You will feel confident enough to take up some important work on the professional front. Days of rest between days of workouts promise to keep you fresh and energetic.

Love Focus: Someone you like is likely to make the first move, so get set for a budding romance!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Changes made on the professional front promise to make you career-wise upwardly mobile. You will have to prevail upon a family member to do things your way. Hard work and perseverance are likely to open some new avenues for earning. Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Planning a vacation is on the cards and promises a lot of fun. Owning a house can become your aim. Enjoying special treatment from someone close is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: There is someone waiting for you with open arms, so expect the day to be romantically fulfilling!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

You will manage to consolidate your chances for financial gains. You will reap the benefits of a new initiative on the health front. Chance to display expertise will soon come to you on the professional front and you will manage to impress all. Resetting the house is on the cards of some homemakers. Delays on a long journey cannot be ruled out. Possession of a house or a flat booked by you is possible. Your decision to take too many responsibilities may seem daunting, but you will be able to discharge them satisfactorily.

Love Focus: Love and romance may keep those in love totally occupied!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

A professional breakthrough is likely to catapult you to greater heights. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Things brighten on the financial front. Coming back in shape may become your priority now. A good companion promises to make a long journey interesting. This is a good day for buying property. Your social standing is set to get a boost.

Love Focus: The eligible can expect positive developments on the matrimonial front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Keeping fit can become your focus, for which you may join a gym or start an exercise regimen. You will have the energy to double your efforts on the academic front and excel. A humorous situation may keep you in splits the whole day! Money via an inheritance or gift is likely for some. You will have enough to invest in most popular schemes. Giving a helping hand at home before being asked will gain you some big brownie points! An outing with friends is possible and promises lots of fun.

Love Focus: Much pleasure is in store for those newly in love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

You may be thinking of starting all over again in a professional situation. Meeting of the minds will become important to make a relationship work. You can be invited to accompany someone interesting on a journey. A property issue may be settled in your favour. Financial advice becomes necessary for those thinking of big investments. Home will be a happy place to be in, only if you are able to control your mood swings.

Love Focus: A chance for romance is in the offing, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Someone’s success may inspire you to move forward in life. People may take exception to a peculiar habit of yours on the home front. Switching to healthy food options will be a big plus for you on the health front. A deal in the offing promises good earning. An official trip may materialise. Someone may keep you waiting today, but the wait will be worth it! A property division will be to everyone's satisfaction.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Things begin to look up on the financial front. You may become instrumental in getting a property issue settled amicably. Steps taken for keeping fit may help you enjoy better health. Take a good look at what is happening in your life and try to improve your lot. You are likely to take a welcome break from work in the form of a short vacation. Making new clientele of celebrity status cannot be ruled out for some professionals.

Love Focus: Your romantic desire is likely to be fulfilled today.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Grey

Some of you may be gearing up to enter a new field on the professional front. You will manage to read the market well and put your money judiciously to earn handsome dividends. A changed work environment is expected. Changes brought in your lifestyle will lead you on the path to attaining holistic health. An initiative taken on the social front may get a mixed response. Homemakers may go in for renovation work to give a facelift to the house.

Love Focus: Spending exclusive time with spouse is indicated and will help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Keeping good health will not be difficult, as you manage to stick to your workout routine. Your chances brighten in whatever you are involved in. A decision taken at work may not seem too favourable, but it will be just. Those worried about financing educational pursuits will find the money when the time comes! Differences may need to be sorted out with spouse, if you want the domestic front to remain peaceful. Time constraints may deter you from travelling out of town.

Love Focus: Your attempts to rekindle your love life will be successful, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Social scene will be to your liking today. You are likely to enjoy to your heart’s content a party or a family gathering. Going steady with someone you have met recently cannot be ruled out. Support from someone knowledgeable will be forthcoming on the academic front. Remain extra careful of your health. Success in a job interview cannot be ruled out for those looking for suitable employment. A remote possibility of earning big bucks may require prompt action from your side.

Love Focus: Romantic life will be most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon