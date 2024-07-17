Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 17, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Daily horoscope: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, and other zodiac signs for July 17, 2024.(Pixabay)

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. On the shopping front, it is best to hold your horses to conserve money. Those trying to disturb you at work will not succeed in their designs. A peaceful domestic environment will help you unwind. You will need to be more alert while driving. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. You will find things getting better on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you may turn innovative to cater to the romantic mood of your partner!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. You have the money, but may still need to curb wasteful expenditure. You are likely to win much appreciation by completing a task in record time. Someone in the family may chip in and lend a helping hand to you at work. Speed kills, so have adequate time on your hands to obviate the need for driving fast. You will do well to go ahead with the purchase of a piece of real estate.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. A family gathering is likely to provide you with a chance to meet everyone. Driving to the countryside will prove rejuvenating, but be careful to avoid exposure. You may finally own a property you have been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Profits pile up for those in business and self-employed. You seem to be in the mood for work, so go forth and immerse yourself in your job! Much caring and sharing at home is likely to keep you happy and contented. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front, as someone catches your fancy.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. You will find the going good and professionally satisfying. Those staying separated from the family are likely to get a chance to visit home. You may be in two minds regarding a journey. You are likely to benefit from a property-related matter. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. Financial constraints may put your project on hold for some more time. Help sought by some will be forthcoming and will save much running around at work. You may have to juggle travel and office today. Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property. You are likely to sidestep a major responsibility simply by your convincing talk.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. You may decide to wait for better options for investing your money. A colleague you trust will help you surmount a problem on the work front. Improvement of the home front may be initiated by some. Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some. You will be able to raise a loan to buy a property that has caught your fancy. Progress on the academic front will be more than satisfactory.

Love Focus: Working nearby may get you closer to someone from the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy among you. Money may become a problem and needs to be conserved meticulously. An excellent opportunity on the professional front is likely to materialise for some. You can enjoy driving around town with friends or relatives. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. The issue regarding an ancestral property is likely to be settled amicably. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with a lover is likely to be on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Today, you may feel much more energetic than before. Read the fine print in a financial negotiation to avoid getting a raw deal. Praise by a senior can leave you in an upbeat mood the whole day. You may be organizing a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones. This is a good time to finalize the property as stars are poised favourably. Wasting time on the academic front may prove expensive.

Love Focus: You may be organising a family gathering just to be able to meet your near and dear ones.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: White

Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. Some of you will have to start saving for a major expenditure. Those waiting to get transferred out are certain to get their choice of posting. An irritating habit of a spouse or a family member can get on your nerves. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. You may be in the process of giving the finishing touches to a property deal.

Love Focus: Spending time with your lover will help you in letting your hair down and relax.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Financially, things look excellent for you. You get an opportunity today to prove your mettle on the professional front. Don’t spend your entire time outside home, devote some time to family too. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house. Time management on the academic front assumes great importance for you now.

Love Focus: An image makeover may do wonders to your love life.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Even moderate exercises promise to keep you fit. Financial front brightens, as money from various sources comes in. Professionals are likely to find an increase in clientele. A family member may seek your help, so find time for him or her. A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation. Acquiring a built up property is possible for some. Good academic performance promises to get you closer to your goal.

Love Focus: Rekindled love life will become a source of much enjoyment for some.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Color: Brown