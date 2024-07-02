Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 2, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Those trying to raise capital for a venture will succeed. Avoiding junk food and controlling your diet will lead you towards total health. On the professional front, you may be able to tackle everything with ease today. You may find much excitement on the family front due to a celebration or function.

Keep adequate buffer time for travelling for an appointment or meeting. Deal in property only with well-established dealers.

Love Focus: Today, stars for romance burn bright and promise a scintillating time with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Financial stability is likely to be achieved by some. Introducing healthy food in your diet plan will be a good idea. This is a good time for switching jobs. The family appears most cooperative today and may even support you in your endeavours. An invitation from abroad or out of town may be received. The desire to own a property, that you have taken a fancy to, may take some time to become a reality. Routine work is likely to take up most of your time today.

Love Focus: Planning something special on the romantic front is possible for those in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to get health conscious. Some of you are likely to start something of your own to earn extra bucks. A deal negotiated by you on the professional front will prove profitable. Listen to advice on the home front, before taking a decision to avoid going wrong. An overseas journey for something important cannot be ruled out. You are likely to initiate some alterations in an ancestral property. Bringing a change in yourself and looking at things from others' point of view will give you a fresh perspective on things.

Love Focus: You will feel elated by someone’s attention on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Previous investments are poised to give handsome returns. A medical check-up is likely to put your fears at rest regarding health. Good profits are foreseen in a venture that you have started. Family life promises total harmony, as spouse remains in an upbeat mood. There is much to be gained by travelling to meet people who matter. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. A good turn done to someone is likely to be reciprocated in full measure.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is foreseen for those in a steady relationship.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will manage to consolidate your financial front by wise investments and saving. Some inputs on health from others will prove most beneficial in making you totally fit. A grand opportunity to prove your professional worth is likely to come your way. A family reunion is on the cards and can get you all excited. An interesting travelling companion is likely to make a long journey short. Good news on the property front can be expected. A helping hand given to someone will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Those much in love can think of tying the knot.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You may be in splurging mood today as you have enough. It is important for some to totally avoid junk food to retain health. Your ambition to do well will keep you going on the professional front. Happiness prevails on the home front. You may plan a leisure trip with your near and dear ones. Property held by you is likely to give good returns. You may be preparing for something important at present, so give it your best.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to take a serious turn as you strengthen your commitment towards the one you love.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you will be able to earn big bucks soon. Don't give up on coming back in shape. There is a good chance of getting into the good books of a person in authority at work, so work towards achieving this aim. Family's support and concern will be most encouraging. Visiting a fun place with friends is on the cards today, so get set for enjoying your heart out. This is a good day to take up pending matters pertaining to property. A productive day is foreseen for those learning to drive or swim.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to fall in love with a childhood sweetheart.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Financial front will remain stable under your watchful eye. Self-discipline will be the key to your retaining good health. Good profits are foreseen in an overseas business. A perfect day for family outing is indicated that promises lots of fun. Investing in property is a step in the right direction. Once you clarify your mind, you will be able to enjoy the day to the fullest.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so expect a scintillating time with lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Managing money wisely will help you save for a major item. Remaining regular in your walks and jogs promises good health. A project undertaken gets completed satisfactorily. Good showing by a family youngster can make you proud. Some of you can get down to furnishing a newly acquired house.

Today, you are likely to celebrate a special occasion.

Love Focus: If you are in love, this is the best time to take your romance to the next level.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Financial stability is foreseen and will encourage you to turn your ideas into action. Following in someone's footsteps on the health front, just to attain total fitness, is a distinct possibility. Business persons are likely to do well and triple their profits. Keeping the lines of communication open with spouse will be important to keep the relationship intact. An opportunity for overseas travel may stare you in the face. Buying a new house is possible. Your happy-go-lucky nature and jovial disposition will help in making you the life of a party or a function.

Love Focus: Whatever your heart desires on the romantic front, it is likely to get fulfilled.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Financial front is set to grow stronger. Physical fitness will not be a problem, as you stick to an active lifestyle. Meeting important people in relation with a business is possible today. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today, so rejoice. Trying out a new vehicle for an out of town drive is possible. Excellent prospects on the property front are foreseen for some. Someone may be full of praise for you on the social front today.

Love Focus: Your charm is likely to win the day for you on the romantic front!

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Steps to trim expenses are the need of the hour. Efforts will be required to keep good health. Don't start anything at work without proper briefing. You may have to go the extra mile in bringing an erring family member back on the track. Avoid heavy traffic on a journey. A property that fits your budget is likely to be found. You can be catapulted into prominence by your well-wishers.

Love Focus: If you are looking for a soul mate, today’s the day that you get lucky!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White