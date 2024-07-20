Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 20, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

You may not be satisfied with your financial situation and think out ways to enhance your earning. Family may not be too eager to let you go and settle someplace else. A pilgrimage may materialise for some. Much enjoyment is foreseen on the social front. A change of lifestyle is likely to give some immense health benefits. Those feeling a bit suffocated in the current profession will need to hold their horses for the time being.

Love Focus: Good fun is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

On the financial front, you will remain conscious of your spending and make efforts to conserve money. There is a bright chance of performing beyond your expectations on the academic front. You are likely to feel more fit and energetic today. Things that are weighing heavy on your mind are set to disappear soon. Some celebration or ritual may be performed at home. An adventure trip undertaken will prove most exhilarating. At work, you are likely to sidestep a situation in which confrontation seems imminent.

Love Focus: Attracting someone from the opposite camp is possible, so expect your love life to rock!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Healthy habits will help keep health problems at bay. A good day faces you at work, as work progresses smoothly. An investment opportunity is best seized, as it appears to be good. Accompanying the family to someplace exciting is likely to prove most enjoyable. Some of you may set out on a vacation and enjoy yourself. This is a good day for negotiating a property deal. Your well wishers are likely to ensure your popularity on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover may have something special in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

The day seems ideal for fun and gaiety, especially with family. It is an excellent time for those planning a vacation. Property matters get sorted out. You will find yourself much more active on the social front and will make efforts to remain in touch with all. You may find your concentration and focus wavering today at work. You are likely to take positive steps by shaking a leg to come back in shape. Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health.

Love Focus: Total satisfaction on the love front is assured.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Excellent prospects in a new business venture are foreseen. Some of you may get lucky as speculation brings in the kind of returns you have been only dreaming of. Fitness classes are likely to help bring you back in shape. Necessary preparation needs to be done by those travelling on a long journey. Homemakers can feel frustrated with everyday chores and crave for a change. Rise in salary can be expected by some.

Love Focus: Meeting lover proves most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

You will take steps to keep the financial front stable. Your creative side will be quite in evidence on the home front. Those planning a vacation are in for a thrilling time. Shifting into a new house is indicated for some. You are all set to enjoy the day to the fullest. A competitive environment will find you in your element as you conquer one and all! You can come to the notice of higher ups through your own efforts and good networking.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover will be most supportive and will always be there when you need him or her the most.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

You are likely to introduce a few health tips into your lifestyle and reap healthy returns. Those planning for something big on the home or professional front may have to wait a bit. Family life will be satisfactory, provided you keep negativity out of your system. A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it. You will experience a financially stable period. A strong monetary front will help you in stretching your budget.

Love Focus: Catching the eye of someone in a function or during journey may be the green signal for a budding romance to commence.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Golden

Someone may become your role model on the fitness front and get you back into shape. You will succeed in completing all the tasks entrusted to you on the professional front. Impressing a senior at work will not pose much difficulty, given your gift of gab. You are likely to seize all opportunities that come your way on the financial front. Catering for the family will give you innate satisfaction. You are likely to extend a helping hand to someone in need.

Love Focus: Your charm and persistence will pay rich dividends on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Eating right will be your mantra for maintaining good health. Those investing in popular schemes can find themselves on a sound footing. An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen. Those wanting to get ahead on the professional front will have to cross some more hurdles. You may become the initiator of a family gathering, just to boost your social image. Your investments are likely to pull substantial returns.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Financial front remains satisfactory and may encourage you to think out ways to multiply your assets. You will find time at work to clear pending issues. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. A positive development on the family front can be expected. You may enjoy a short vacation.

Love Focus: A romantic evening out is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

You will be careful in health matters and enjoy total fitness. A youngster’s performance will become a source of great pride for you. Socially, you will manage to turn the spotlight on yourself. Your popularity on the work front may become a source of great satisfaction to you. A smooth journey is indicated for those travelling. A senior at work may start reposing full faith in your abilities. A raise or an increment is possible for some.

Love Focus: Romance may come a knocking for some.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You may enjoy driving around all by yourself today. You may be way off mark in your estimate and can be put on the mat for that on the work front. You are likely to find yourself on a financially sound wicket for investing in something big. A family member is set to do you proud by following your guidance. Those travelling by road can expect to make good time. Luck favours those buying or selling property. Spending time with someone who is near to your heart is indicated on the social front.

Love Focus: You may find your love life getting increasingly satisfying.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow