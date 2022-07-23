Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. You will find things moving the way you want them at work today. You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym. The rebellious nature of a family youngster can alarm you. A leisure trip is foreseen and will help ease your mind. Constructing a house or acquiring an apartment cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: The first day will find your romantic endeavors being rewarded in full measure.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Salary and perks curtailed previously are likely to be restored. An excellent opportunity is on the horizon for the salaried. A sprain or minor injury cannot be ruled out on the health front. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. You are likely to derive much pleasure in organizing a trip out of town. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest.

Love Focus: Those bored of the daily grind may not get the outlet they seek on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will succeed in stemming wasteful expenditure by tightening your purse strings. A meeting or seminar at work can keep you engaged. You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. Family will create the right atmosphere for you to work uninterrupted. A trip will help realize your dream. A property matter will be amicably resolved.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts get lucky by casting their net wider!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will succeed in maintaining stability on the financial front. Too many things need to be sorted out at work and you may not know where to start. Your active life is set to make a marked improvement in your life. Your positivity promises to keep the domestic atmosphere cordial and happy. You may invite someone over for an outing together. Someone can ease your commuting problems by offering a ride.

Love Focus: Someone can express romantic feelings for you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial security promises to add to your independence. The day proves excellent for you, both personally and professionally. Dietary control will become a key to your good health. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. Don’t take any chances on the road. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some good news on the financial front is in the offing. You negotiate the tricky career path with aplomb. Leading an active life will not let minor ailments visit you. You can organise a party at home just to reciprocate someone’s kind gesture. Great fun is in store for those planning a drive to the countryside. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: A much anticipated outing with lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A happy financial situation promises to keep you in an upbeat mood. A new proposal on the job front is likely to be in your favour. Your daily fitness routine will find you fit and energetic. Harmony prevails on the home front. Enjoying a ride with someone close cannot be ruled out for some. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. You will find yourself growing from strength to strength on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love can feel desperate.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Money comes to you from various sources and add to your wealth. You may take more time than necessary in completing a job. Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. Your work on the home front is likely to be cut into half by someone’s help today. A journey may prove to be thrilling and help you enjoy to the hilt. You will be able to buy the property you had been wanting for long.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will find yourself financially much more secure now, than in the past. Someone can motivate you to take up fitness training to maintain good health. A pending man management issue will be competently tackled at work. A youngster may start contributing to the family coffers through own earnings. You can become a part of a fun trip being organised by a friend.

Love Focus: You may get a bit disillusioned in a present relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Profits accrue for those working on commission basis. A good break on the professional front is likely through effective networking. You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you. You will succeed in reining in a family youngster going wayward. Planning a trip with family and friends is possible. Don’t seal any deal on property today.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a rocking time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial condition of those down in the dumps is set to improve. Your work on the professional front is likely to get you due recognition. Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. A family dispute that you are trying to settle may turn ugly. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will get lucky and can expect a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will feel much more financially secure now, than before. You will find yourself in the best of health. You will feel much more financially secure now, than before. You may want things your way on the home front, but this may be resented by others. You are likely to travel today and profit from it. Getting shortchanged in a property matter is possible. Someone’s help is certainly likely to come in handy on the academic front.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

