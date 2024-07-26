Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 26, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

Things are likely to turn favorable at work and boost your career prospects. A favorable decision regarding property can be expected by those facing litigation. You may get motivated to take up an outdoor sport, just to remain fit. Things brighten up for you on the academic front. A good equation is likely to be formed with someone on the social front today. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her academic performance.

Love Focus: Love life promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

You will need to be conscious of what is going around you at work. Dreams of making it big on the financial front are likely to be realised sooner than expected. Family will support you in all your endeavours. A business tour is likely to turn into a leisure trip. A profit making scheme is likely to be put into effect and give excellent results. Some of you are likely to spend a happy and healthy time with a fitness conscious friend.

Love Focus: Chance to spend quality time with lover is possible today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

An excellent opportunity is likely for those involved in trade. If you are in a complaining mode, your spouse is likely to set it right by giving you a pleasant surprise! A long drive can prove exhilarating, especially if you are undertaking it with your near and dear ones. You will find luck turning for the better as you get what you seek. Overcoming lack of self-esteem on the professional front is possible by conscious efforts.

Love Focus: Love life promises to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

A project may require some good planning to move smoothly without any glitches. You will need to take up things which help you stay calm and composed. Happy memories will keep you in a cheerful mood. Donate money if you want to earn goodwill. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. Those travelling long distance will find the going smooth and comfortable.

Love Focus: Love life promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Payments that are getting delayed are likely to be released through your efforts. You may take a stand against those compelling you to cater to their whims and fancies at work. Pace of progress on the academic front will remain satisfactory. Becoming health conscious is likely to do you good. Spending quality time with your near and dear ones is possible today. Business trip to an overseas destination is likely.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction shows all indications of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Career may be the focus today for those about to complete their higher studies. You will make special efforts to remain in touch of all and especially those who matter. A sightseeing tour is on the cards, so enjoy! Happiness pervades the home front as you plan something exciting. Your clarity of thought in tackling a complex situation at work will be highly appreciated.

Love Focus: Efforts on the love front are set to succeed.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Health worries become a thing of the past, as you take steps to achieve total fitness. Those starting on a pilgrimage may find the going smooth and joyful. Your views regarding someone are likely to be shared by close friends. Your reputation as a good worker is likely to spread in the organisation. Gathering resources required on the academic front will not pose much problem. Financially, you will remain well off.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to look up, as relationship grows stronger.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

At work, your nose can be on the grindstone, but you will somehow enjoy it! Impressing someone on the academic front will not pose much problem, as you play on your strengths. Your bank balance is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Family will be supportive in making you realise your dreams. Look forward to an exciting trip with friends. You will need to proceed cautiously in something that you have not attempted before.

Love Focus: Finding relationship satisfaction will not be difficult, as you manage to keep the flames of passion alive.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Things are likely to turn favourable at work and boost your career prospects. A favourable decision regarding property can be expected by those facing litigation. Some of you will resurrect your love life by stoking the embers of passion! Things brighten up for you on the academic front. A good equation is likely to be formed with someone on the social front today. A family youth is probably going to pleased you by his or her academic performance.

Love Focus: Finding someone who shares your interests and thoughts will prove a blessing in disguise on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Cream

This day is excellent for getting what you have set your mind on. Good dietary control and an active life will find you health-wise on the top of the world. Spouse may see eye to eye with you on certain domestic issues. Working women may take some positive steps to ease the strain. Your contribution at work is likely to be acknowledged by higher ups. A fresh avenue is likely to open up and add to your earnings. Travelling will be fun today. Take the initiative on the property front.

Love Focus: Those in love may contemplate taking their romance to the next level.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Your professional skills are likely to be acknowledged at work. An exciting time on the domestic front will keep you happily engaged. Those travelling can expect a comfortable journey. An excellent day is foreseen, when a piece of good news may delight you. Doctors and engineers can expect a satisfying day. A house rented out is likely to give good returns. Shopping bug can bite some and can prove heavy on the pocket. You will manage to curb bad habits to keep healthy.

Love Focus: Those craving to meet the one they love will get the opportunity soon.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Red

Irregular eating and lack of self-discipline can take its toll on your health. Things at work turn out favourable as you implement some new ideas. This is the perfect time to showcase your talents and win over those who matter. Don’t go overboard financially as stars don’t look favourable. Family remains supportive. An evening out with family will prove immensely enjoyable. Those participating in extracurricular activities will excel.

Love Focus: You are likely to be at your impressive best in a chance to romance!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver