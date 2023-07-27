All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 27, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Good investment opportunities come your way. This may be the result of a regular healthy routine and balanced diet. Those in the creative field are likely to get appreciated for their current work. Performance of a family youngster can leave much to be desired. Travel bug may bite some and help quench their wanderlust. Property is likely to give good returns. A tough competition will find you coming out with flying colours on the academic front.

Love Focus: It is a fine day for lovebirds to chirp together in someplace secluded!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Earning is set to enhance as new avenues open up. You will manage to overcome lethargy and make yourself health conscious. Starting something new on the professional front is likely to have better financial prospects. Meeting friends and relations is on the cards and will give you immense joy. You may invite someone over for an outing together. Those trying to study will get the right environment at home without much effort.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a fitting culmination to a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Previous investments can create a windfall for some. You will be able to adopt a set physical routine through sheer will power to get back in shape. A good start to a project will motivate you to put in your best on the professional front. Performance of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some. Something is likely to happen on the academic front which may go in your favour.

Love Focus: Those about to get married are likely to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financially, you will feel more secure now than before. Dancing and doing fun things will keep some in perfect health. Impressing those who matter on the work front is possible today. This is the right time to train a family youngster in household chores. Stars favour travel and those out on a vacation are bound to have a great time. You will be able to raise a loan to buy property that had caught your fancy.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are in for a pleasant surprise.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money will no more be a problem as it begins to come from various sources. Those leading sedentary lifestyles will find the willpower to go in for regular workouts. An increase in earnings is indicated for professionals. Some long pending changes on the home front are likely to be implemented. Those planning a long journey will find things going smoothly. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to give immense pleasure.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will manage to stabilise your financial front without facing a cash crunch. Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. Your performance at work is likely to be appreciated in glowing terms. Fun time with friends or relations cannot be ruled out. Those planning a journey will find the going to their liking. An ancestral property may come in your name. Things move smoothly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic types may find the day promising!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will be able to curb extra expenditure by judicious spending. Good health will keep you in an upbeat mood. This is a good time to put your energies in enhancing your professional skills. You are likely to support spouse’s ideas wholeheartedly for changes on the home front. Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy.

Love Focus: Romance may find its way to your heart!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A payment held due to red tape is likely to be released soon. Those ailing for long can expect a miraculous recovery. The unwavering focus at work will help you achieve whatever you are aiming for today. Friends and well wishers are likely to gather to brighten up the domestic front. You can be invited to accompany someone interesting on a journey. Those studying for competitions will find their old rhythm and concentration.

Love Focus: You remain in a happy relationship with beloved.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Dark Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An enhancement in salary or an additional perk cannot be ruled out for some. Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. A break you have been waiting for on the professional front is likely to come to you soon. Bonhomie prevails on the home front as you keep your interfering nature in check. A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Property is likely to be sold for a good profit.

Love Focus: Those searching for a suitable groom or bride are likely to find one.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Light Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you are likely to find the day profitable. Those doing their bit to shed weight will succeed beyond their expectations! Some of you may find yourself come nearer to those who matter on the professional front. You will find your happiness in the happiness of your near and dear ones. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some. Spotlight will be on you at a function attended by you.

Love Focus: Attracting someone from the opposite camp is possible on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Capital for a new venture will pose no problems as you are able to raise a loan. Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. Professionally, you are likely to remain a step ahead of your competitors. Changes on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood today. A travelling companion will prove most entertaining and make the distance look small. You may finally own a property you had been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: Lover may share his or her innermost feelings with you today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financially, you are likely to find yourself on a solid wicket. Fitness mantra of a friend will do wonders for your health. A change of career is indicated for some and will be a step in the right direction. Efforts on the home front will help raise your quality of life. Help from someone close is likely to ease your commuting problems. Those aspiring for a roof over their head may come across a bargain they just can’t refuse! Students will get the subject of their choice in a desired institute.

Love Focus: Impressing someone from the opposite camp may usher in romance in your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Silver

