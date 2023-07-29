All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 29, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your desire for perfect figure and physique is likely to be fulfilled soon. Some of you may well ask whether you are in the right profession, as you set your sights on greener pastures. Too much socialising may make you crave for some peace and quiet. You are assured of your partner’s support in your new initiative taken on the domestic front. You can accompany someone on a fun-filled journey. An invitation to a party or function may provide you an opportunity to meet someone special.

Love Focus: Your outgoing nature will be an asset in attracting your mate.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Something that you had been preparing for meticulously on the academic front will go flawlessly and add to your prestige. Your eye for detail and willingness to put in extra hours at work will be richly rewarded on the professional front. Strong financial situation will enable you to purchase a luxury item. A change in lifestyle may prove inconvenient, but will be good for health. You are likely to receive a special invitation to a do or a function.

Love Focus: An exciting romantic phase is likely to begin and will take you to cloud nine.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will enjoy your heart out in an outing with friends. Getting something new for the house is indicated. Impressing people from the opposite camp is on the cards. You will keep fit and energetic, as you enjoy perfect health. You will succeed in achieving your goal of adding to your wealth. This is the time to assert your authority at work to get things moving. A long journey will prove exciting.

Love Focus: Those romantically involved will get a chance to express their love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A good source of earning can be found by some looking for financial security. Taking up an exercise regimen in a big way is indicated for some. Things start looking brighter on professional front. You may be in the process of planning something big on the home front. Fun time is foreseen for those setting out on a vacation. On the social front, you may be involved in something interesting today.

Love Focus: Remain a bit tolerant on the romantic front, as a lover can test your patience.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Raising a home loan is possible and will take you a step closer to owning your dream home. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. You may take the initiative to enhance your physical fitness. Professionally, it will be a completely satisfying day. Family will be proud of your achievements. Someone you had helped in the past is likely to reciprocate.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along fine and keep you happy.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A project completed successfully will catapult you to a position of prestige. A good earning possibility comes your way that will make you financially secure. Property dealers are likely to strike it rich. Working women may have to do the balancing act between work and home. A group travel is foreseen and will make the journey interesting. A prime property may come into your name. Spending time with people you hit out well with promises much enjoyment.

Love Focus: Spending time together and exchanging sweet nothings will strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Additional qualification acquired will help you keep a step ahead of the competitors on the professional front. Something that is of advantage to you is likely to happen on the academic front. Things begin to look up on the financial front, as earning gets a boost. You are likely to become extra careful about your diet and benefit on the health front. An interesting companion will help make a long journey entertaining. Excellent communication skills will help you in maintaining love and harmony at home.

Love Focus: Those thinking of settling down in life will manage to find a suitable life partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financially, you will find yourself very well off, due to your previous investments. You are likely to feel much fitter and energetic, even without doing anything specific on the health front. Your work on the professional front will speak for itself. A family reunion will find you totally rejuvenated.

Love Focus: Those thinking of settling down in life will manage to find a suitable life partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is not the right time to project a personal request to senior for a favour. Your aim to leave your competitors behind on the professional front is likely to be realised. Good preparation will keep you in contention in a competition. You are likely to follow a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a fit and energetic existence. Pressure mounting on you on the social front may seem unsettling, but you will be able to deal with it.

Love Focus: On the social front, you may join the excitement with partner to make it a fun-filled day.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may be surrounded by people, who talk more and deliver less, so a little weeding out is required. Things remain in order on the professional front, as you go about your task efficiently. Your attempts to curry favour with those who matter on the academic front will succeed. You may resolve to save money for paying an outstanding amount. Not breaking your daily routine will help you in retaining good health. An official trip may get postponed.

Love Focus: A relationship with the one you like is likely to blossom.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your initiative on the health front promises to keep you fit and energetic. Travelling out of town in the company of friends cannot be ruled out. Acquiring a piece of property is a forgone conclusion for some. A competitive situation may unnerve you and keep you from giving your best on the professional or academic front. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards.

Love Focus: Romance may have to take the backseat for the moment.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A friend or associate will help you financially, when you need help the most. You may need to keep your priorities right, before you say yes to anything. A competitive situation on the professional or academic front may find you holding your own. Diet control may become the key to your remaining fit. Your positive attitude brings positivity at home. Some of you will get to travel overseas in connection with an assignment.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan something special.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

