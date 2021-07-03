Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 3

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Fresh entrepreneurs will be able to succeed in stabilizing themselves financially. Advice to someone at work will need to be acted upon to be effective, so ensure that. Family life will be most fulfilling as mutual bonds strengthen. Avoid busy roads and don't drive a vehicle you are not confident of. A property may come into your name. On the professional front, you can be made responsible for a prestigious assignment. Meditation, yoga or an exercise regime will do much to bring you back into shape.

Love Focus: Falling madly in love with someone you have a crush on cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Cancer

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Delegating task may not be enough on the professional front; you may need to supervise it too. You may remain adamant over an issue on the family front, but may not be able to have your way. An overseas journey may materialize for some. Papers pertaining to property will be handed over to you.

Physically, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Someone you trust with your money may belie your trust.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enter a new phase of life.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aquarius

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. You may be tempted to buy property at a bargain price, but enquire about it before sealing the deal. Joining a gym will help keep you fit. You never know on which opportunity will your success come riding. Improvement in financial situation will encourage you to think big. Your reputation as a good worker is likely to spread in the organization.

Love Focus: Someone you like may not appreciate your open display of affection.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. Your helping hand to someone in need will be greatly appreciated. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Doing a good turn to someone with something you own will be appreciated. You remain in the pink of health. A financial transaction promises good returns. Your desire for best of both the worlds – work and family – will be fulfilled.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A good understanding is assured for the newlyweds. A journey may not provide you the promised comfort and hurt your pocket too. A property decision will be in your favor. Your kind and generous nature may be taken advantage of, so be careful. Becoming health conscious will be a step in the right direction. Your financial position gains strength as new opportunities materialize. On the work front, you may take up a project in haste without understanding the intricacies involved and regret it later.

Love Focus: Love may blossom and give a new spark to life.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family youngster may look up to you for guidance, so don’t disappoint. Visiting a place of pilgrimage may be on your mind. Avoid a bad property deal.

Celebrating an occasion is on the cards on the social front. Weight watchers will derive full benefits by regulating their diet and exercise regime. Businesspersons will manage to seize an opportunity to seal a lucrative deal.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to shower love and attention on you today.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some developments on the domestic front may not be to your liking. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns. People around you will be caring and extend a helping hand whenever required. You enjoy excellent health. Controlled spending will help stabilize the financial front. Your performance will be commendable in whatever you do on the professional front today.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may be working on something important on the professional front. Demands of some unwanted guests may upset you at home. Taking time off for a change of scene may find you driving out of town. There is a good scope of acquiring something on the property front. You are likely to become the center of attraction in a social gathering and enjoy every moment of it!

A few new exercises will prove immensely beneficial for those wanting a good physique. A fantastic opportunity for multiplying your assets appears on the financial front.

Love Focus: Difference with lover may put paid to a well-planned romantic evening.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 14,18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Acquiring a property is possible for some. Don’t discuss personal matters with others. Balanced diet will carry you far on the health front. Some pending arrears are likely to be received. Disinterest shown at work may get noticed.

Love Focus: Love blooms and promises to take you up the romantic path with the one you love!

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 16,19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Mental peace prevails as family gives you space and freedom to do your own thing. A property deal shows all signs of going wrong today. Someone’s help on the academic front is likely to clear most of your doubts. Someone is likely to come and brighten up your day at work. Health poses no problems, as you remain regular in workouts. Consider your financial worries over.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible is likely.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to excel in a competition and make your near and dear ones proud. A property dispute is likely to be resolved amicably. Teaming up with some who is good in studies will be a step in the right direction on the academic front. The condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. You will manage to handle finances well and invest wisely. Ego problem with someone in authority at work cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with an opposite number shows much promise on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are likely to win accolades by completing a project to the satisfaction of all on the professional front. A social function can push you into the limelight. Bargain pricing may tempt some to sign the dotted line on the property front. Do not let your interest fade on the academic front. Bringing in a change in lifestyle will do your health oodles of good. Keep investment options open for the best scheme.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Colour: Light Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer