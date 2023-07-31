All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 31, 2023(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may feel a bit let down by someone not showing up in a do organized by you. Pushing yourself on the professional front may give you the results. Efforts will be required to boost up profits. You may not get your friends enthusiastic about a fun trip and may have to do it alone. A change may require you to get used to a new schedule on the academic front.

Love Focus: Resurrecting your love life appears quite possible, so book a table for two.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

This is a good time to invest in property for best returns. Good consistent performance may find your career graph rising. Helping someone on the academic front will help you win many brownie points. Chances of a vacation may materialize soon. Those involved in a work-related task may find the going exceptionally smooth. Delay is foreseen in a journey, but you will be able to make up the time.

Love Focus: A quiet evening with the one you love is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Impressing those who matter on the professional front is possible. Displaying your talents and showcasing your expertise be good in getting some good offers. Solid returns from property will strengthen you financially. You may be praised for taking up a social cause. Taking steps to come back in shape is possible. An enjoyable day is foreseen on the domestic front. This is a good day to organise a function and invite all your loved ones.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Professionally, you will manage to establish yourself firmly in the organisation. Those facing an exam or a competition are likely to surprise even themselves by their excellent showing! A fun trip may be organised today. A family member is set to do you proud by following your guidance. This is a good time for those planning a visit to relatives or friends. Some of you can plan on buying a vehicle or an expensive gadget.

Love Focus: A date with lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Someone may be too insistent in getting a task done by you, so tackle the situation diplomatically. Financial worries appear to be over as money comes from unexpected quarters. There is no point in harping on old achievements as it impresses none. Total involvement will be needed in a project to make it viable. Repairs to an appliance or vehicle may take up a lot of your time. A family get-together leaves you happy and energized. An impending journey may get you all excited.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You may have to be at your wittiest best at work today. Spending time in shopping will be time well spent. You will manage to hold your own in a workplace situation. Peace and quiet at home will give you a chance to enjoy all by yourself. Those feeling unwell of late will be able to tread the path to fitness very soon. Taking someone, you get along well with on a journey will prove enjoyable. A property may come into your possession.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will maintain a strict dietary control. Indications on the financial front will be positive. Things at work run smoothly enabling you to clear a lot of pending work. Those newly married will gain popularity in family and friends. A comfortable journey is envisaged for those taking a train. This is a favourable time to go in for a house or property. You will get the support you seek on the social front.

Love Focus: A love affair is likely to give some supreme happiness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Keep your chances for entering a competition alive by networking. A visit overseas is foreseen for some and will provide a chance to meet near and dear ones. Turning an ancestral property into builder floors may be contemplated by some. You will need to be more assertive on the professional front to get your ideas through. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or those newly in love will enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You may at last find satisfaction on the career front. Your academic qualifications will make things easy for you. Homemakers may find themselves happily engaged in redesigning the interiors. Taking a break to go on a vacation is indicated. Good earning will encourage you to indulge in luxury. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health.

Love Focus: Love life remains most fulfilling, as lover showers love and affection.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You may have to keep all your options open regarding a job being offered to you. There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front. Taking someone close to you on a journey is likely to add to the fun. Patience will be required in handling an erring subordinate at work. You may decide not go beyond your budget for purchasing an item. Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon.

Love Focus: Lady luck favours you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may team up with someone against your rivals, but don’t expect instant results. You earn well, but what you need now is pursuit of happiness. Health that was causing concern sometime back will improve. You can be challenged on the professional front, so be at your persuasive best! You can neglect family to do your own thing. An elder may give his or her blessings along with some money. A short drive for fresh air may prove rejuvenating.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Enjoying the day may be top most on your mind today. A child or sibling is likely to achieve distinction in the academic field. Decide carefully before taking on a responsibility at work. Avoid taking a shortcut while travelling, as difficulties are foreseen. Your efforts on the health front will lead you to total fitness. An investment option promises good returns, so go for it.

Love Focus: Chances of falling in love look bright for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

