Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 4, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

It may become difficult to ward off sickness, if you indulge in excesses. Pending work may compel you to tighten your belt on the work front. Taking up too much on themselves in improving the home front may tire some homemakers today. Financial stability is foretold, but you may need to curb your extravagant lifestyle. Travelling will be fun today. Success is foreseen for those looking for suitable accommodation that fits their pocket. Taking up something important on the social front is indicated.

Love Focus: True love that had been eluding you for long is likely to be found and make the romantic front blissful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Getting quality time at home will help in focussing on activities that appeal to you. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some. Neglect on the health front can be costly, so give priority to it. An exciting trip is possible.

You may be called upon to organise something important at work. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life. This is the time to take stock of your financial situation before you proceed ahead.

Love Focus: Those in love may contemplate taking their romance to the next level.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

You may resolve to keep in perfect health by self-discipline. Your skills and expertise will prove your biggest assets in getting established in a new job. A windfall can be expected for those disposing of property, but they will have to be careful while investing this money. You may go to any length for getting a family member out of depression. Pilgrimage may be on the minds of the religious-minded and may translate into a journey soon. An award or promotion is likely for some.

Love Focus: Remaining sensitive towards lover will make romantic life most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Strong will power will be instrumental in keeping you fit and on the go on the health front. Your cool and calculated moves will keep those who matter on the professional front happy. A chance to study abroad may come to those who had been trying for it for long. Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. Profits are set to rise, as property starts giving better returns.

Love Focus: Your desire for a mate may soon find you hitting the romantic path.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Money needs to be conserved, as a cash crunch appears imminent. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. You will manage to set things right at work that had been nagging you for long. This is the day to focus on domestic changes you had been contemplating for long. A long journey will be completed without any delays. Buying property is very much on the cards for some. You can be at the hub of your social circle and enjoy the spotlight.

Love Focus: Togetherness is foreseen on the romantic front and give you oodles of joy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Health regimen followed by some is likely to keep them in fine fettle. You will need to be at your convincing best to swing a deal in your favour on the professional front. Financial problems facing you will become a thing of the past soon. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. Home will be peaceful enough for you to rest and recoup. A property negotiation promises to come to a fruitful conclusion. Your positive outlook is likely to turn a hopeless situation into a promising one.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction shows all indications of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

A healthy alternative proves beneficial. Today, you may get the opportunity to further your aim on the professional front. Your success on the academic front is likely to be lauded by all. An inter-state drive to another city is possible and promises a good time. Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. Chance of owning property may come to you soon. You are likely to find spouse most supportive in your endeavours.

Love Focus: You will be able to rekindle your love life and bring fun back into your life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Taking up a healthy activity is possible. Don’t expect instant results on the financial front. Work related issues are likely to keep you busy today. You may have to be at your persuasive best to get your way on the family front. Undertaking journey to a tourist destination cannot be ruled out for some. Owning a house can become your aim.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may find positive indications from someone they have a soft corner for. Some pending issues are likely to be reviewed and decisions taken.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Those doing their bit to shed weight will succeed beyond their expectations! Spouse will be more loving and giving, and can even be extra sensitive towards your feelings. If you are planning a pilgrimage or a vacation, now is the time as everything promises to go smoothly. You will be able to save enough to start thinking in terms of buying property. Your popularity is set to rise, as you start getting more social. Time to rejoice on the family front is here! Expect some good news about something or someone.

Love Focus: Those looking for love may encounter someone interesting.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Some good news on the family front will keep you in a happy state of mind. Efforts on the work front promise to soon bear fruit. Money is likely to come to you in a big way. Your fitness regime will benefit. Taking a break from work for a short vacation is possible. Some of you can get down to furnishing a newly acquired house. A changed location is certain to find you rejuvenated.

Love Focus: A perfect evening out with lover is foreseen and will do much to cement your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Beige

Being commended for good performance at work is likely to keep you highly motivated. Marketing and business development personnel may succeed in materialising a lucrative deal. Gymming is good, but don't go overboard in using the equipment. General happiness is likely to pervade the home front, as you feel elated about things happening all around you. Some of you may plan a fun outing with friends.

Love Focus: You may find yourself in a romantic mood today, so the only right thing for you to do is to convey this mood to your lover!

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Expected payments are likely to get delayed, but will be received. Support of a well-wisher at work will prove a morale booster and lighten the workload. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front. Organising a function at home is likely to add to your popularity. Hitching a ride with someone will save a lot of hassle. Keeping your options open on the property front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to enjoy total bliss.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron