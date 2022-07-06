Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 6, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will manage to think up better ways to make money. This is the right time to open a new business venture. Those worrying about their medical reports can lay their fears at rest. A family youngster may look up to you for help and guidance. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight!

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions may not be readily reciprocated, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial uncertainty is likely to dissipate soon for some. An added skill will help enhance your job prospects. Problems on the health front will soon become a thing of the past for some. Chance of getting overstrained in doing something at home is possible for some. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Your hard work and focus is likely to pay off on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be met soon.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financial stability is assured, as you go on a saving spree. An out of town business deal is likely to prove profitable. On the health front, you manage to keep ailments at bay. Don’t let frustration get the better of you in a domestic situation. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. A child may make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: A few romantic possibilities appear on the horizon, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A loan given to someone will be promptly returned. You manage to keep expenses within limit in a new project. A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. You will manage a helping hand for household chores. Getting an overseas invitation in an official capacity is possible for some. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved.

Love Focus: It may be difficult to woo lover today, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

You will be able to successfully avoid a cash crunch by judicious spending. A helping hand can be expected for completing a long pending job. Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will find their condition improving. Someone’s constructive suggestion is likely to help you out on the family front. A long journey may prove tiring and boring. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift.

Love Focus: An opposite number may become interested in you, if you play your cards well!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will be able to invest wisely and reap rich benefits on the financial front. Those in business are likely to achieve much today. Good routine will restore your energy. Spouse seems most cooperative and will support your ideas. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: Argument with lover may strain the relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial front seems all set to stabilise, as money starts trickling in. You can face some anxious moments while completing an important assignment at work. More efforts are needed for you to enjoy perfect health. You will get help in tying up loose ends on the domestic front. Travelling with friends will be fun.

Love Focus: Your caring nature will help your relationship to blossom.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It is important to remain focussed in whatever you are doing. Deskbound professionals will do well to shake a leg to come back in shape. Overspending is possible for some shopaholics in the festival season. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Sightseeing with friends will prove to be a unique experience. A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side. A good break is indicated for those looking for a job. If you can take care of your health today, you are certain to enjoy the day to the hilt! Family has an exciting surprise waiting for you. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Previous investments bring handsome dividends and make you financially secure. Those hoping for a lucky break on the promotion front can be disappointed. An ailment can give you trouble and affect your routine. Family is likely to remain most supportive in whatever you do. Those on vacation may visit someplace exotic and enjoy unique experiences.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your head for figures and analytical mind is likely to attract wealth. This is a good day for a professional venture as luck remains on your side. There will be no complaints on the health front as you find yourself energetic. A family elder may require a tender touch, so find time for it. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results.

Love Focus: Misunderstandings on the marital front will be easily laid to rest.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Things look most favourable on the financial front, as money pours in. Good networking will get you places, so get down to refreshing your contacts! Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. Blame game cannot be ruled out on the domestic front, so keep your cool. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

