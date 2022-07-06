Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 6, '22 states, trip on cards

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos, your financial situation may remain stable. You may be able to put extra money in lucrative projects that pay off well later. Your professional front may be shining. Those looking for a new career may be able to get into a company of their choice, which is likely to pay well. Your domestic life, however, may suffer as a result of your hectic schedules. Your loved ones may want your time and attention. Your health may continue to fluctuate. Yoga and healthy dietary habits are likely to have a beneficial effect on your wellbeing. Your romantic life is likely to be unpredictable. Your partner may be unwilling to forgive you for your past mistakes, causing rifts in the relationship. If it is absolutely necessary at this moment, go on a trip. Property issues may necessitate close examination to identify flaws. Exam results are likely to be favourable.

Virgo Finance Today

On the economic front, the day looks promising for Virgos. Profits may be made by those involved in a family business. Creative professionals may have a financially successful day. Speculations may pay quite handsomely.

Virgo Family TodayOn the home front, the day might be unpredictable for Virgo natives. You may have ample time to spend with your loved ones. However, refusing to help with domestic chores may cause frictions among you and your family.

Virgo Career Today On the professional front, you may enrol in an advanced training course to enhance your skills. This is likely to bring you widespread appreciation with fresh knowledge in the field. It may have a favourable impact on your output.

Virgo Health Today For Virgos, minor aches and pains may worsen, causing you difficulty on the health front. You may need to take a break from work to get enough rest. Stress may be alleviated with relaxation techniques and meditation.

Virgo Love Life Today On the romantic front, chances of you and your partner having misunderstandings over little issues are high. You need to share your problems with each other and attempt to deepen your bond so that it can stay longer.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

