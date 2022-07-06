Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 6,'22 states, work longer

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarians may have a prosperous financial front. Money invested in stocks may yield huge profits. You may be able to splurge on a few extras. Your health is likely to stay fine. Physical activity, eating healthy foods, and drinking in moderation may keep you healthy. Things may be going well at home too. Spending time with family may bring you joy and contentment. In terms of romance, eligible young people, who are ready to settle down, are likely to receive an appropriate marriage proposal. This may make you feel better. However, your professional prospects may not be as bright. To complete pending duties, you may need to work longer hours. This may have an impact on your productivity. A long travel is likely to be both time-consuming and expensive. Legal property issues are likely to work in your favour. For improved performance, students may need to focus on academics.

Aquarius Finance Today On the financial front, it could be a good day for Aquarians. Profits may come from a variety of sources. Money put into speculative enterprises is likely to pay off handsomely. You have the option of purchasing a home or a vehicle.

Aquarius Family Today For some, a pleasant and joyful family life is on the cards. A brief trip to somewhere exciting is likely to refresh you. A period of thrill and happiness in the company of your loved ones may relieve you of your work stress.

Aquarius Career Today Aquarius natives may face highs and lows at work. To meet your professional goals, you may need to work longer hours. However, your supervisors are likely to be impressed by your dedication and award you a promotion.

Aquarius Health Today You are likely to take a day off from work to rest and refresh yourself in terms of health. This could help you lead a healthier life. Strenuous physical activity and yoga are likely to have a positive impact on your overall wellbeing.

Aquarius Love Life Today On the romantic front, Aquarius natives may meet someone interesting with whom you are likely to begin a new relationship. You might enjoy some intimate time together, which can make you feel more at ease and happy.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON