Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 6, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Someone's help in managing finances may prove a godsend. You are likely to make the professional situation favourable by playing your cards well. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Those going for a long drive are in for an enjoyable time. Homemakers will be able to get things moving smoothly on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Someone you like may give positive indications, ushering in romance!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Today you may not be able to achieve much on the professional front. A good source of earning may show signs of drying up. You may have to handle a family member under depression. Stress and tensions may make some visit a place of religious significance soon. Good returns from a property deal are likely for some. Advice of well wishers is likely to benefit you immensely on the social front.

Love Focus: Love life will prove most satisfying as lover showers love and affection.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

A salary hike is likely for those making extra efforts. An important project or assignment you had been hoping for comes your way on the professional front. Health remains good. A set routine is likely to benefit you on the academic front by helping you keep pace with the class. Overspending on the home front may become a cause for concern and prompt you to find ways to curb it. Your love for travel may find you packing bags for a journey soon.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed, so expect a great time!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Total support of a family member may be required in sorting out a domestic matter. You will need to mobilise your resources to ward off a financial crunch. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. Don't take things for granted at work, as they may not turn out the way you wanted them to. Those associated with any kind transport need to exercise caution today. A property division will be to everyone's satisfaction. You stand to gain by getting under the spotlight on the social front.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to become much more exciting now, than before.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

This is your financially lucky day, as money comes to you from various sources. A peaceful domestic environment can be expected and help you let your hair down. Workplace colleagues may help you out of a tight corner at work. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front. An exercise regime will ensure fitness. Those planning for a pilgrimage should find out the auspicious dates before setting out.

Love Focus: Lover may find ways to please you, so sit back and enjoy!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

A rethink is in order for those going in for a heavy investment. Your initiative to take up some sport or physical activity is likely to lead you to peak fitness. Professional opportunities, if seized, will lead to progressive changes. Someone in the family may need to be dealt with diplomatically. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Someone may help you in getting a new venture on the tracks.

Love Focus: Lover may discuss plans regarding your future together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Those slogging on the professional front may crave for a relaxed atmosphere. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Adhering to a good routine will help you in negating ill health. A favourable financial situation will help you in overcoming the downturn in business. Leave applied for a vacation is likely to be sanctioned. A decision on the property front is likely to be in your favour. There is a need for you to make the first move, if you want success assured.

Love Focus: Your interest in someone may soon turn into romance!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. A treat is in store for some on the social front. Someone in the family may hold an imaginary grudge against you, so remove any misunderstandings that may persist. Buying a new gadget or appliance is possible. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. Hard work and sleepless nights on the academic front may become necessary for some.

Love Focus: You may go in for an image makeover to rejuvenate your romantic life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Choosing healthy alternatives will become necessary for some to keep in shape. Someone in the organisation may contest your performance and may even question your competence. Don’t react to what say about someone on the social front lest you be quoted. A jump in salary or an increment cannot be ruled out for some and will make you much more financially secure, than before. You can expect to find a peaceful atmosphere at home. An invitation from abroad or out of town may be received.

Love Focus: Those seeking life partner are likely to tie the knot soon.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Yellow

A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in the private sector. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. The family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. Passion seems to be at an all-time high, so enjoy! You will be able to remain fit. The phase of good luck starts and you will find things improving around you. An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business.

Love Focus: Outing with lover may prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Good financial management will help ward off an impending financial crunch. A new line of treatment may be tried out by some for curing a bodily ailment. A change of strategy may prove more profitable, especially in retail business. Your quick wit and humour will help in lighting up the atmosphere at home. Travelling towards the north-east direction is auspicious. Time seems favourable for purchasing property. Those spiritually inclined will find strength in their personal god.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to plan a special outing with lover.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Additional perks are likely for some. Motivating yourself for workouts is likely to keep you fit. A conference or seminar may take up a lot of your time today at work. Family life will be fulfilling and chances of a family youngster doing you proud cannot be ruled out. An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen. A property deal is set to materialise for those aiming to own a house. Your concern for someone will be most touching.

Love Focus: You are likely to take a step towards strengthening your loving bonds by sharing feelings with partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon