Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 9, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Body aches and pains troubling you for the last few days will disappear. The loan you have applied for may be sanctioned soon. You are likely to give a good account of yourself at work. Your positivity promises to keep the domestic atmosphere cordial and happy. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. A family youngster may make you proud on the academic front.

Love Focus: You have feelings for someone, but are hesitant to express them.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to opt for a healthy lifestyle by changing your routine. A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. A change of scene on the professional front will find you coming into your element. You can expect a good time today, especially at home. Don’t drive if you are not in the right state of mind. A property can come in your name through inheritance.

Love Focus: Spend time with your lover, but respect his or her space.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Adequate rest will become essential for those wedded to workouts. This is the time to rejoice as wealth comes your way from various sources. Things start improving slowly on the personal and professional fronts. Family life will be immensely fulfilling. Buying or selling a house is on the cards for some. Excellent showing is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: The lover may be expecting something from you, so read the signs!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may set out to improve the conditions on the financial front. Praise is in store for some on the work front. You can have a difference of opinion with a parent regarding your personal life. Going out with friends is indicated and will be a lot of fun. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. You can expect a positive outcome on the academic front. You will resolve to impose strict self-discipline in food matters, just to remain fit and healthy.

Love Focus: You may have to remind your lover of a promise made by him or her.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Keeping good health may become an obsession with some. Financial worries become a thing of the past as you come into big money. You are likely to find yourself sitting on cloud nine on the professional front. Someone in the family may attempt to probe your personal life. If travel is on your mind, today appears an ideal day for an outing. Your networking on the academic front is likely to remove many obstacles.

Love Focus: For some, the chemistry may be missing in meeting a lover after a long separation.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will remain careful of your health to prevent the recurrence of an old ailment. Betting and speculation threaten to lighten your wallet. Depleting customers can hit the business hard for some retailers. A family youngster can keep you engaged. Your adventurous spirit is likely to take you to someplace fun. Tackling things well on the academic front will not be too difficult for some.

Love Focus: The moodiness of the lover will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you can face a medical problem on the health front, but it will be nothing serious. Financially you may need to be more secure than you are now. You can choose a lucrative career, but don’t compromise on the money part. There is much to do on the home front, but you may not feel up to it. Enjoying a trip with your near and dear ones is indicated and will be lots of fun.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with a lover cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will manage to keep a step ahead of your rivals. Window shopping is all that you can do to conserve money. Someone may need to be tackled diplomatically on the professional front. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal. You are likely to double your efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will turn out to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Overstraining on the exercise front cannot be ruled out for some. Give with an open hand, if you want the returns to inundate you. Career planning to climb the corporate ladder may become important for some. You will need to be a bit strict with a family youngster regarding money. Some of you may take a break from the routine to enjoy a vacation. Poor performance in academics cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and falling head over heels for someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Don’t take unnecessary risks where health is concerned. Proper financial planning may be required to avoid surprises. You can feel a bit dejected at work, but will recover as the day wears on. Someone trying to disturb you on the domestic front may need disciplining. You can become a part of a fun trip being organised by a friend. Finding focus on the academic front may prove difficult.

Love Focus: Love life is set to improve by mutual efforts.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health remains satisfactory, but you will need to guard against excesses. Good earning can tempt some to go for a shopping spree and splurge. Regulate your working schedule, as extended work hours can affect your health. Don’t spend your entire time outside home, devote some time to family too. Those worried about their appearance can lay their fears to rest.

Love Focus: Much pleasure is in store for those newly in love.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may resolve to come back in shape and take up a fitness course. You may not be in the mood to spend money today. Those in important positions will hold sway over all the important decisions. You may undertake a journey to meet a family member staying away from home. You may decide to befriend someone you had recently met. Efforts to get established on the social front will succeed.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to plan something today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver