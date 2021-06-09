Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 09

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

New ventures can be thought of by some, but implementing them can pose difficulties. A family dispute over property may snowball into something serious. You can trust your well wisher to keep your secret from getting around. Stress becomes a thing of the past for some. Entrepreneurs are likely to rejoice as good marketing gimmicks bring more profits. Chances of getting a promotion cannot be ruled out for those in the promotion zone. Your achievement can make the family proud.

Love Focus: Those single are likely to click with some one who shares similar interests.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4. 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Your taking out time for the family today will be much appreciated. If travel is on your mind, a vacation with family or friends cannot be far away! Some of you may save to buy a house or a property. Those studying outside can expect some extra money from home. Introducing health food in your diet plan will be a good idea. A loan you had applied for will be sanctioned. A professional victory is yours, but you will have to play your cards well.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined towards someone may grab a chance to express their feelings.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Window shopping with partner will not only be pleasurable, but also enhance togetherness. Those travelling by road or train can face problems. A property is likely to come into your name. Students can expect the day to be favorable.

Health remains excellent. Adding to the wealth is foretold as cash comes to you from various sources. Salaried persons may not get too thrilled with the arrears they receive.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Some of you can enjoy a leisure trip with family. An adventurous activity will prove most exciting for some. A property is likely to be yours soon. You are likely to receive outstanding arrears. Health may become a concern. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. Doctors, lawyers and other professionals will be able to add to their reputation.

Love Focus: Those eligible may not be too upbeat about a matrimonial alliance.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some aspects of personal life of a family youngster may worry you, but it is better not to think too much about them. This is an excellent time to catch up on things that you were lagging behind in on the academic front.

Taking up a sport will keep you in perfect shape. You are not in the best of financial health due to a delayed payment, so expect to have a tough time with creditors. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to be well received.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover, so expect a most happening evening!

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You may get totally involved in something that is on at home. A trip to someplace exciting is likely. Those planning to buy property are likely to get a good bargain. Health remains excellent. You will reap the benefits of solid investments and will feel financially quite secure. You may find things turning favourable on the work front.

Love Focus: For some, a long-term relationship can turn into marriage.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

A vacation is on the cards for those wanting to visit some specific place. Those thinking of taking up a franchise may find the step lucrative. Good preparation by students will restore their confidence. Health can become worrisome due to excesses, so improve your dietary habits to keep fit. Good budgeting will keep your coffers brimming on the financial front. Those looking for a suitable job are likely to get a call. Sad thoughts vanish as a special friend or relative arrives to lift up your spirits.

Love Focus: It will not be easy to put lover at ease over an issue.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will manage to convince those around to support your ideas on the home front. Those not keeping well should postpone their travel plans. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air. Students are likely to fare excellently through a focused approach. Striking a fine balance in diet and exercise is likely to achieve good health. Remain cautious while making big investments. Instant recognition is in store for some on the professional front.

Love Focus: Catching the attention of the one you secretly love is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Travelling to a distant destination will be fun. Maintain confidence regarding a property deal being negotiated by you. There is a possibility of being invited to a party or function.. You will manage to stay fit and healthy by maintaining a regular fitness schedule. You manage to keep expenses within limit in a new project. Your worth at the workplace will be slowly revealed to those who matter as you begin to produce excellent results. Not a great day on the family front as an argument over an issue can ensue with someone.

Love Focus: Your ideas and gift of the gab is likely to endear you to lover and make your day!

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your desire to travel abroad and meet someone close is likely to see the light of the day soon. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful. Your spiritual endeavours will help bring peace of mind and contentment. Light workout and a balanced diet are likely to keep you healthy. Those into real estate are likely to strike it rich. Delegating tasks is likely to lighten your workload. A family member will be adamant to do things his own way that may not be to your liking.

Love Focus: Some negative developments cannot be ruled out in your marital life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Accompanying someone on a trip will prove most exciting for some. Those looking to buy property are certain to find an excellent bargain. Chances of getting into the good books of a senior cannot be ruled out for some. Changing weather can take its toll, so take preventive measures. Some of you are likely to initiate a venture that will prove profitable in the long run. Media personnel are likely to make their mark by doing something others have attempted. Guests are likely to pour in brightening the home front.

Love Focus: Your indifferent attitude towards lover may have repercussions on your romantic relationship, so be warned.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Be available as a family member may need help. Some of you can look forward to visiting an out of town relation. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount. You manage to achieve perfect health through self-motivation and hard work. If you have lost money in speculation, you stand to recover it. You need to be careful at work, as you appear quite error-prone today.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to play along today in whatever you plan for the day!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 10, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter