Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 11, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An added skill will help enhance your job prospects. Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. Chances of losing a lucrative deal cannot be ruled out for some. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. A new acquisition will meet your aim of keeping up with the Joneses.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are set to strike it rich on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Acquiring or thinking of acquiring a new vehicle cannot be ruled out for some. It will be a satisfying day for you both personally and professionally. You are likely to ensure good health by maintain your routine. You may feel ignored in a family get-together and spoil your mood. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend with lover and strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

All issues pertaining to money will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Those facing an interview will be at their impressive best. Don’t take any half-measures where health is concerned. You may go to any length for getting a family member out of depression. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult. You can be expected to help out a relative in need.

Love Focus: Lover may refuse to be accommodating and may not do your bidding.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cash through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out for some. You get most of the pending issues out of the way on the work front. A vacation is likely to materialise for some. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. An improved lifestyle will prove a boon to those getting out of shape. Total support of a family member may be required in sorting out a domestic matter.

Love Focus: Your thoughtful gift to lover will help keep the relationship ticking.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Most profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. You will be able to complete a long pending job today. You may start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place. An excellent day is indicated for students.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable at work. A good beginning is foreseen for some young entrepreneurs. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. A family friend is likely to give good health advice. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it. Dream of driving a big car is likely to be fulfilled for some.

Love Focus: A former lover can come and haunt you, giving you sleepless nights.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some of you may go in for financial schemes with better returns. Some delay is foreseen in submitting a task on the work front. Those feeling stressed will succeed in attaining mental peace and tranquility. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment.

Love Focus: Lover’s sweet gesture can leave you totally smitten with romantic feelings!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Loan that had been eluding you will only come through your persistence. Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Some of you are set to enjoy the fruits of your labour. A family member may add to your prestige by his or her achievements. Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity.

Love Focus: Romance proves to be a great stress-buster!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Your skills are likely to bring you to the notice of people who matter. A change of air will do wonders for both your physical and mental being. You may have to handle a family member under depression. Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: An outing on the sly with lover can make your day.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Strict discipline in spending will keep your financial situation healthy. Some of you will manage to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. You may resent playing to someone’s moods on the home front. Helping out people at a grass root level will win you many well wishers.

Love Focus: You are likely to get into a long-term relationship and enjoy uninterrupted bliss.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will be able to make good decisions on the financial front. Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. Marketing personnel may need to rethink strategy. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: A new love brings oodles of happiness in the lives of the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye. An out-of-town business deal is likely to prove profitable. A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty. A suitable marriage proposal for someone in the family is likely to be received. An out-of-town trip cannot be ruled out for some. Academically, you are likely to excel.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to be missed by the eager beavers!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

