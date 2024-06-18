Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 18, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Give professional advice to someone, only if you are sure of things yourself. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. You will make arrangements for an outing. Expect some good news on property front. Chances of honour or recognition on the social front look bright. Irregular routine may retard your progress of getting back in shape on the health front. Those financially well off may go in for a luxury item.

Love Focus: Most fulfilling time is foreseen today on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Money invested in a lucrative scheme may start giving good returns. A hectic schedule is in store for you on the social front. Keep travel plans open, as some change is visualized. An item you had been wanting is likely to be bought today. Your physical fitness will make strenuous activities seem like a child’s play. A job well done is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: A happy romantic life is indicated, as you find partner most understanding and trusting.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Things are going fine and to your liking on both the personal and professional fronts. Saving money can be on the top of your agenda and you will manage it without feeling the pinch. You may provide emotional support to someone close. Health-wise, you will fare much better than before in keeping fit. You may need to undertake an out of town journey at a short notice for something important. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property

Love Focus: Positive signs on the romantic front will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Your hard work is likely to get positive results on the professional front. Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making home environment harmonious. This is a good time to take a break by going on some holiday destination. Keep all your options open on the academic front. A good source of earning will be found by those looking for financial security. Business persons will manage to turn the day profitable.

Love Focus: Promises are likely to be kept on the romantic front and will help in boosting mutual trust.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

You will need to curb your lack of persistence at work and sharpen your focus to succeed. Although expenditure rises, you will manage things well. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. Investing in property is likely to give good returns. You will excel professionally and may climb up the corporate ladder. Someone’s efforts will help you immensely on the academic front. Family life will give immense fulfillment, as you spend time together.

Love Focus: Lover awaits some positive signal from you, so don't keep him or her waiting for long!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

Your efforts on the professional front will get noticed and encourage you to put in your best. Happiness of a family member will add zing to your own life. Enjoying your heart out on a vacation may become a reality soon. This is an excellent time when you can put your ideas into practice. You have an intrinsic desire to impress others not only by words, but by deeds too. This is the day when you can become the toast of your circle.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Your attempts at a more active life will help you remain in shape. Those pursuing a professional course may find things becoming a bit difficult, but not impossible. There seem to be no problem on the monetary front, as you continue to earn well. You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. Family front may become a bit hectic with the arrival of guests, but it will be fun. You will manage to achieve something that you had previously given up on.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Some of you will need to invest in tax saving schemes. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front. Work may keep some occupied at office the whole day today. Giving up health products and switching to a normal balanced diet will be a step in the right direction. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. Spouse seems most cooperative and will support your ideas.

Love Focus: A positive reply to a wedding proposal can be expected by the eligible.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Maintaining a good grip of the situation at work will make you an automatic leader. Those with additional skills can hope to get a good break on the academic front. Home will be peaceful enough for you to rest and recoup.

You may need the advice of someone clued up financially to stabilise your monetary front. Some new fitness techniques are likely to be adopted by some, but will need to be mastered for any positive effect. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, as you take lover for an evening out.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

It will not be easy, but you will be able to beat the deadline for submitting a project or an assignment at work. Your networking abilities will help someone on the academic front. Your initiatives on the health front will prove most beneficial in keeping you fit. Some changes on the home front are foreseen and may take up your time. Attending an exciting do at somebody’s place is possible for some. Your prestige is set to rise on the social front.

Love Focus: You are likely to keep the evening aside for romance today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

Efforts on the health front promise to pay rich dividends. An out of town journey may soon find you zooming on the highway! You will be able to stabilise your position on the academic front. Those seeking a choice posting will have their prayers answered. Excellent teamwork will help you in beating a deadline at work. Meeting your near and dear ones cannot be ruled out. You will have enough to spend and save too.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to get richly rewarded.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Silver

At work, you are likely to get into the groove and complete whatever is your lot. Encouraging signs are likely to emerge, as you perform well on the academic front. Your desire to buy something expensive will be met, as you have the money. Maintaining an active life will do your health a whale of a good. An official journey at short notice can stare some in the face today.

Love Focus: Going by your mood, it is likely to be no holds barred on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Orange