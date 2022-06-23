Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will find luck on your side in a financial deal. Workload increases for those in a corporate set up. Visiting an ailing relation is possible for some, but it will be more out of duty than concern. Spouse may spring a surprise by sharing domestic or professional responsibilities with you! You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation.

Love Focus: Romantic front remains rosy and provide you a sense of great fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some past dues may materialize now and beef up your bank balance. Your dedication at work will be rewarded in full measure. Some of you are likely to make an honest attempt at fitness by taking up an exercise regimen. You will manage to resolve a family issue through your initiative. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away.

Love Focus: Young couples may plan out something unique for a special day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Expect a spot of praise as boss seems happy with your performance. A good source of earning may show signs of drying up. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. A family elder may require a tender touch, so find time for it. A leisure trip is indicated. A new hobby will keep boredom away.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship is likely to come to fruition with wedding bells.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those new on the job will get into the groove of things. Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones. This is a good day for youngsters to organize a trip. You will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition.

Love Focus: Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial powers of those in authority may get enhanced. You move towards total fitness. Those thinking of a job switch will find some good options. Homemakers are likely to channelize their energy in accomplishing something big. A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. Students pursuing medicine or engineering can find the going a bit rough.

Love Focus: Differences threaten to terminate a romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those involved in buying and selling are likely to hit upon a good bargain. You can expect a favorable outcome of a problem involving money. Family support may not be forthcoming in a venture not approved by others. Those planning for a pilgrimage must prepare well to remain comfortable throughout. Don’t trust even close ones in property matters and use your own judgement.

Love Focus: An expensive gift is in the offing for those in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Luck is likely to favor you on the financial front and bring in money. A senior at work will extend all the help needed and put your mind at ease. There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Steer clear of arguments on the home front. Students thinking of higher studies will need a lot harder work. You will be able to keep your impulsive nature under control.

Love Focus: Time is ripe on the romantic front to say the magic words to your beloved!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those aspiring for a particular profession will need to remain focused. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. Looking after an elderly will give you due recognition and add to your reputation. Travel is indicated for some. Students will need to show enthusiasm for a project to fare well. Help from someone close will be forthcoming.

Love Focus: The one you secretly love is likely to reciprocate.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are likely to pick up a fight with someone for not doing your bidding. It may be difficult to resist having a showdown with a senior at work. Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. Much excitement is foreseen on the domestic front, as you get to meet your near and dear ones. Those planning to travel abroad will manage to complete the formalities without a hitch.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation may lead you to a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your inability to increase your earnings may need some introspection, so find time to do so. Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favor. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Domestic harmony is assured for those wanting uninterrupted togetherness with the family. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is foreseen today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that promises financial security. A family member is likely to come to your aid in something important you are involved in. Your performance on the academic front will need improvement. Things are likely to become difficult on the professional front due to your own carelessness. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together.

Love Focus: Catching the attention of the one you secretly love is likely to brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A professional advice will help in choosing the right course of action in business. Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today. An out-of-town trip with family may get postponed to some other date. You will need to continue your efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front are likely to find you on Cloud Nine!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

