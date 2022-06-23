Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for June 23, '22 states, new energy

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Day seems moderate, you need to be cautious on the professional front. Avoid being careless on the business front as your competitors may take advantage of your negligence and you may lose clients. There are chances of getting a complicated project assigned by senior. It may take your lots of time in understanding the requirements. Try to ask seniors or co-workers for help.

Your good health may keep you motivated and fill you with new energy. Some may use this energy and plan thrilling activities or trips with friends. Excellent time is foreseen on the family front. Selling an old property may prove beneficial and get you good returns. Contributing positively to a team effort will be immensely advantageous on the academic front.

What else is there to know about the day? Read ahead!

Aquarius Finance Today: Day seems moderate on the financial front. You may spend on your spouse and gift her or him expensive jewelry. Some may spend money on business promotion or online advertisement or branding.

Aquarius Family Today: You may have a wonderful day with loved ones. Parents may gift you something you really want and it may bring immense pleasure to you. Married couples may enjoy a romantic trip.

Aquarius Career Today: Stars are not favorable, so be careful on the work front. Some may be sick of dirty office politics and plan to change their jobs. Business may take some more time in taking off, but things may be favorable soon.

Aquarius Health Today: You have already achieved your fitness goals, now you need to put efforts to maintain good health. Some may enjoy trip with friends. Some may watch motivational videos or enjoy watching their favorite sports at home.

Aquarius Love Life Today: It’s a moderate day on the love front. Your partner or spouse may be busy and you may have to cancel your evening plans. Some married couples may plan anniversary party or may be busy in party arrangements.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON