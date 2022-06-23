Virgo Horoscope Today:Daily predictions for June 23, '22 states, positive minset

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Day seems good, you may feel energetic and optimistic today. Everything seems in sync, but some family matters may bother you and need your attention. These issues may be associated with ancestral property or your married life. You should try to resolve them on time, else things may turn messy and out of control.

You may gather courage to start something new with a positive mindset. Your new venture may take off and prove a big success for you. Students may achieve good grades in exams and it may motivate them to do better for final exams. Avoid being involved in any property deal today as stars are not in your favour.

What else is there to unfold for the day? Read ahead!

Virgo Finance Today: Day seems moderate on the financial front. You may be a terrific bargain with new clients. Financial gain is foreseen for self-employed people. Your connections may help you meet potential customers. Some may get good returns on their investments.

Virgo Family Today: Kids may not obey you and do something that may hurt you a lot. You should try spending time with your spouse or kids. A property may become the cause of conflict between relatives. Try to sort out family matters with patience.

Virgo Career Today: This is an excellent day on the work front. Your team members may support you and follow your instructions. A raise or a promotion is on the cards. Those looking for jobs may succeed in getting one.

Virgo Health Today: Day seems excellent and you may enjoy outdoor activities. Some may join yoga classes in order to maintain a positive mindset and good health. Pregnant ladies should not lift any weight.

Virgo Love Life Today: Day seems good and you may get a romantic proposal today. Gifts and parties are foreseen for some. A short trip or long drive with a loving partner may help you enjoy your evening.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

