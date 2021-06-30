Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 30

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

This is a good time to do your bookings for an event or a vacation that you have been looking forward to. Property owned by you will start giving good returns and will add to your wealth. A gift from someone will help lift up the spirits of those finding themselves down in the dumps. More avenues for promoting your interests are likely to come to you soon. You will need to consult someone knowledgeable before you set off on a venture. You are likely to enjoy good health by adhering to the routine. Happiness prevails on the family front, as someone close pays you a visit.

Love Focus: If you are in love, you are likely to get an excellent opportunity to enjoy togetherness today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An evening out, just for a drive, will give you much fun. Possession of property can be expected soon, as you manage to settle all the dues. Your hard work is likely to overcome tough competition. Keep personal differences with someone under wraps. A fresh avenue for earning opens up for you. A home remedy will help cure an ailment. Domestic front needs to be handled with care as tempers may flare over a trivial matter.

Love Focus: You may not particularly enjoy the company of lover today, but you are certain to make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Taking possession of a new property is on the cards. You will remain in control on the academic front by keeping up with the progress of each subject.

You are likely to reap rich rewards from a venture or investment. Impressing boss will get you into his or her good books. Remaining regular in your workouts will be the key to your remaining fit. Some domestic issues causing turbulence at home are likely to be resolved amicably. Delay in a journey is foreseen, but will be made up.

Love Focus: There is much that you want to tell your lover, but time may not be on your side today.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Thorough preparation and practice will hold you in good stead on the academic front. Your gift of the gab will help save you some embarrassing moments at work. You may remain tensed regarding someone close today.

An investment may seem doubtful at this point of time, but is likely to give good returns. Initiative taken to keep in touch with everyone in your social circuit will bring you into the limelight.

Love Focus: Some interesting developments on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Someone is likely to motivate you to shake a leg on the fitness front. There are certain things that need to be kept confidential even from your close ones.

This is a good time to project a personal request to higher ups at work. On the academic front, you will find your hard work paying rich dividends. Remaining in control on the financial front will help curb wasteful expenditure.

Love Focus: Whatever you desire on the romantic front is likely to get fulfilled.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Money poses no problems as you exercise adequate care in spending it. Hurdles appearing on the professional front are likely to make things difficult for you. Doing up the property owned by you is indicated and will be a step in the right direction. A cash crunch is in the offing, but you will be able to tackle it well. Intelligent application on even unfamiliar territory on the academic front will keep your flag flying high. You may get motivated to come back in shape.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to meet their soul mate soon.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Someone coming to your aid will appear a godsend and boost your morale. Much excitement is in store for those who love social gatherings. Those wanting to unwind will find the home atmosphere most conducive.

A profitable day is foreseen, in which you are likely to earn much. You will be able to handle a challenge competently on the professional front. Good networking is likely to help you, so get down to refreshing old contacts on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may not stand by your promise to take lover for an outing and pay for it.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4. 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A social gathering is likely to provide you a welcome change of scene. Health improves and is not likely to pose any further problems. Good price can be expected for a property, if you are interested in it. An official trip promises lucrative returns. Someone’s help is certainly likely to come in handy on the academic front. A task you simply enjoy may be assigned to you at work. There is a good chance of making some money on the side.

Love Focus: Romantically inclined can find love in a most unexpected place.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Remaining on savings mode on the financial front may prove frustrating. Those ailing may find their condition improving. Solution to a problem that had been eluding you is just round the corner. This is a good day to visit people you have not met for long. Good showing on the academic front is likely to keep your morale high. Efficiently completing a task assigned to you on the professional front is likely to boost your image.

Love Focus: You are not likely to spare any efforts to make your love life tick!

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Things turn favourable on the academic front. Great excitement is in store for youngsters. Regular exercise promises to bring a marked difference in your fitness. Avoid fatigue while travelling. Nothing can deter you from achieving your aim, as you are not afraid of risks. A deal on the business front shows all signs of coming within your grasp. You will need to move fast to take advantage of a fleeting opportunity.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve with the right kind of focus.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Those travelling a long distance are likely to make good time. You will need to guard against careless mistakes on the academic front. A seasonal disease can give you problems, if you are not careful. Team work will help wind up a job in good time. Someone will be there to give you a helping hand and resolve your problems on the family front. Friends are likely to bring succour to you.

Love Focus: Lover is not likely to get an opportunity to spend time with you.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may have to put in your bit for good health. Your self-centred attitude may make spouse or a family member see red. Don’t seal any deal relating to property today. A small initiative on your part is likely to bring you into the limelight. You are likely to let go and enjoy what life has to offer. Thoroughness may be sacrificed in your eagerness to touch upon everything cursorily on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some of you will be able to keep in touch with lover separated temporarily.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

