Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for June 8, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Money invested in some lucrative schemes can start giving good returns. You are likely to reorganise yourself at work. Dietary control will benefit. A stressful situation on the domestic front will be successfully overcome. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. You may not get the best price for a house or property. Read More

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Good monetary decisions are likely to keep you financially secure. A new health fad will take you towards total health. A family business can show a downward trend and will need your attention. Youngsters can organise a do at home and make the domestic front lively. Travelling with near and dear ones will be fun. Read More

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some efforts may be required to stabilise monetary condition. Completing a challenging task successfully will add to your professional reputation. De-stressing techniques will do wonders. You will fare well by following the guidance of an elder. Cutting corners on a vacation may make it unexciting. You will be able to show the right path to someone going wayward. Read More

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You remain financially stable and moneywise mentally contented. Chances of getting ticked off for some mistake also cannot be ruled out. Problems faced on the health front show signs of disappearing completely. Changes on the home front in terms of renovation are on the anvil. A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. Read More

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will have luck on their side.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Chances of wealth coming your way cannot be ruled out. Willpower will find you working out. Some of you will fight an infection successfully. It may be difficult to convince a friend or a family member for assistance on the home front. You may not get lucky in the draw of a flat or a plot. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. Read More

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. Your networking capabilities will smoothen the process of getting something officially done. Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. Family members may plan a vacation. A big break on the career front is likely, so keep your fingers crossed. Read More

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

The day seems profitable when you can make some money. Family may accompany you to an overseas destination, as you combine business with pleasure. Adhering to a good routine will help you in negating ill health. A piece of information may prove important for getting new opportunities on the academic front. Some of you will need to learn to live your life fully. Read More

Love Focus: Things may cool down in a relationship, but you will manage to stoke up the romantic fires.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A home remedy will come in handy. Things move smoothly at work as you proceed steadily towards completion of a project. A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. Family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. Good day for disposing of property. You are likely to fare excellently well in a competitive situation on the academic front. Read More

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Monetary condition will start showing signs of improvement. A home remedy will come in handy. Your request for a raise is likely to get a sympathetic ear. Tempers can flare on the domestic front. Trip to a vacation by road will prove most exciting. Your efforts on the academic front show all signs of succeeding. Read More

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Chances of booking a vehicle are on the cards for some. You will be able to give a good account of yourself by solving workplace problems. Those ailing can expect to be taken care of well. Celebrating an event together with family and friends is very much on the cards. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. Students are likely to shine on the academic front. Read More

Love Focus: Difficulties are seen for the eligible in finding a life partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Intelligent investments on your part will help restore financial health. You can expect a productive day at work. Regular routine will keep you in good health. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. A change envisaged on the academic front is likely to prove most favourable. Read More

Love Focus: It is best to go with the mood of lover and keep your own desires on hold on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Monetary help from an unexpected source is likely. You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. You are likely to take more than the allotted time for a project. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. An academic achievement will load the dice in your favour. Your meticulous ways are likely to set an example for others. Read More

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

