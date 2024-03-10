Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 10, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. There is a chance of spending more than required just to impress others. Freelancers can strike a deal for a fixed amount for the services rendered. You can take sadistic pleasure in manipulating someone on the family front. Alertness on the road is most essential today. Tread carefully while discussing a property issue.

Love Focus: Love life may need working on.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. Don’t invest in any scheme without going into the details. Family will be loving and caring, and cater to your needs. Your passion for travel may encourage you to make plans for a short vacation. Be very careful of what you sign in connection with an ancestral property. Unprecedented success is writ in bold letters on the academic front, so rejoice!

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you will need to become more assertive to derive the maximum from the day.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. Financial planning may remain on paper as you opt to splurge. Shopkeepers will succeed in raising capital for starting something new. A family elder may appear hard to please and can upset you. Someone may pile on to you for a journey that you are undertaking. Some of you will be able to forge ahead confidently on the academic front.

Love Focus: Realise before it is too late that your love life is getting stagnant and needs rekindling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. You are likely to up your earnings and strengthen your financial front. On the home front, you are likely to get back in the same coin what you give out. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. A property can come in your name through inheritance. Desire to do well in academics may become all consuming. Getting into the nitty-gritty of what you are involved in will be helpful.

Love Focus: You may find lover in complaining mode today, so a sympathetic ear will help you save the day.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Some of you may face a cash crunch, which may affect your quality of life. Family life will be endearing and tempt you to spend more time at home. An overseas trip materialises for some and is likely to prove most enjoyable. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal. Steady progress is foreseen on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find someone they hit out instantly with.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Conserving money will be important at this juncture. A talented family member is likely to do you proud. Frequent travelling can hassle you and compel you to take a break. Tensions over a property cannot be ruled out. Remaining focussed will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front. Don’t be cold towards those who want to help you.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to come near to your heart, even as no words are exchanged!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. Good rent can be expected from a property you own. Meeting folks on leave is likely for those separated from family. Smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence. Those eligible are likely to come into notice on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover may ask for a helping hand in something urgent.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Financial front displays signs of stabilising. Friends or relations can invite you to their place for meal. Commuting may increasingly become stressful for some. Property matters are likely to become a source of headache for some. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front. Someone may plan to provoke you on the social front, but don’t give in to it.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours of those looking for love are certain to bear fruit.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. You will manage to curtail expenditure by instituting some austerity measures. Family may not have time for you today. Lack of right company may make a journey boring for some. Don’t take any property decisions today. This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your attempts to draw the attention of someone you love to yourself will succeed.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver

Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy amongst you. You are likely to make a fortune in your current business. A ceremony or celebration at home can keep you in an excited state of mind. A long journey is likely to become interesting as you find like-minded fellow travellers. A piece of property can become a bone of contention. Good showing is maintained on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you can make special plans just to meet you.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. Keeping tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Organizing something at home cannot be ruled out for some. A co-traveller may prove annoying during a long journey undertaken by you. A property matter may become worrisome, so keep your options open. Someone’s assistance is likely to find you performing well on the academic front.

Love Focus: A new dimension is likely to be added on the romantic front to enrich your love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

You will manage to keep a step ahead of getting unwell! Financially, you will spend much more than you intended to and upset your budget. You can be given more than your fair share of responsibilities at home. Driving on congested roads appears risky today, so keep alert. Chances of getting duped on the property front cannot be ruled out. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear.

Love Focus: You can plan out a fun evening with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron