Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 12, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

An ailment may recur due to your negligence on the health front. Earnings remain steady and will help maintain financial stability. Some turbulence on the work front can be expected and can take a serious turn. Those staying separated from the family are likely to get a chance to visit home. A short journey to take a break from the routine is possible for some. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest.

Love Focus: Serious differences with your lover can get you into a rethink mode.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Slowing the pace of life will have a beneficial effect on health. A lucky break on the financial front will help fill up your coffers. Gift of the gab and good handling of clients promise to win them over. A peaceful domestic environment will help you unwind. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Your attempts to draw the attention of someone you love to yourself will succeed.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Even moderate exercises promise to keep you fit. You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. A cut in salary can be expected by some. Not listening to a parent or a family elder can get you into big trouble with them. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property. You are likely to fare well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Suspicions on the romantic front threaten to jeopardise your relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Your fitness can take a beating due to sheer procrastination. You are likely to waste a lot of money in buying things that you don’t really need. You will get the opportunity to wind up all the pending work in office today. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Don’t let efforts on the academic front peter out.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

An elderly may take some more time for total recovery. Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. Some of you will stand to benefit from a new policy at work. Parent or a family member may breathe down your neck to do his or her bidding. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. Your strategy may not be totally successful on the academic front, so make appropriate changes.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you just adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. Some of you can opt for perfecting your professional skills. You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today. An excursion will be a good idea today. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Improvement on the academic front is the need of the hour.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Mental tension will become a thing of the past as you employ some good stress-busting techniques. Money matters will get sorted out by themselves as you remain financially stable. Your intelligence and gift of the gab will be more than sufficient to get the better of workplace rivals. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. A opportunity to visit a place you had always wanted to may appear out of nowhere.

Love Focus: Exchanging sweet nothings with your sweetheart is likely and will make your day.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

Focus on health can become a priority for some. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. Positive development on the professional front is expected. Someone’s responsibility may come on your shoulders on the family front. Delay is foreseen in a journey by road. Stiff competition on the academic front may unnerve you, but you are likely to hold your own. Socially, you remain as popular, as people have much regard for you.

Love Focus: Your overbearing nature is likely to put a strain on your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

You are likely to compensate for bad eating habits with regular workouts. You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favour. It is not a must for you to volunteer at work. A youngster may start contributing to the family coffers through their own earnings. Frequent travelers will need to cater to the weather to remain fit. Some of you may need to tread carefully on the academic front.

Love Focus: The lover may ask for a helping hand in something urgent.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: White

Concern for your present condition can compel you to go in for a health check-up. Don’t be rash in opening your wallet, whatever be the temptation! Networking is your answer to seeking better professional opportunities. Eating out with friends and family will be fun today. An important personal work entailing travelling out of town will be completed successfully. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: Romance is not a priority right now.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Efforts may need to be doubled by those wanting to come back in shape. You may have to wait for better schemes to come along, before investing your money. Someone’s good advice will make things easier for you on the professional front. Your desire to mingle with loved ones may not materialise. This is not the day to undertake a journey as problems are indicated. You will have to be more aggressive on the academic front, so as not to miss out on anything.

Love Focus: You may get the opportunity to bare your soul to someone close.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Silver

You may take a break from daily workouts for a while. Money will not pose much problem, as you are likely to have enough. You will be in a position to implement your terms and conditions in a business deal. Your encouragement will help a family youngster to excel. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will work wonders!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink