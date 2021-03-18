Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 17

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): Owning a house is indicated for some. An event may turn out to be a low-key affair and your attending it may seem totally pointless. Health wise, you are likely to remain fit and energetic. You will manage to think up better ways to make money. A subordinate will just not share your enthusiasm for a task. Home front will become a fun place today as friends or relations arrive. Those planning to travel abroad will manage to complete the formalities without a hitch.

Love Focus: Young couples may plan out something unique for a special day.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): You may have to squeeze a chore that requires travelling in your work schedule. You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. Your reputation on the social front is set to enhance. Taking up an exercise routine is possible and will benefit you immensely. Good monetary acumen will help in surmounting all the odds on the financial front. A favorable phase of life seems to have begun for some. Spouse and other family members may become adamant over an issue.

Love Focus: You will have to take some positive steps to infuse excitement in a stagnated relationship.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Leo

Be careful of: Libra





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Planning a vacation is on the cards and promises a lot of fun. A chance to acquire property may come to some. A challenging time on the academic front will find you come out with flying colors. Keep a positive frame of mind to remain healthy. You will succeed in stabilizing the financial front. You may find it difficult to put your point across to people to clear a misunderstanding at work. You may feel responsible for a family elder as others repose faith in you.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A good price can be expected by those selling property. Your efforts on the social front are likely to go unnoticed. A changed lifestyle promises to have positive fallout on health. Those in the creative field are likely to find the day profitable. Going out of your way to help someone will help earn much appreciation. A friend or relation may drop in at your place today and brighten up the day. A well-planned trip promises a great time.

Love Focus: An immensely fulfilling time is foreseen with lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio





*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will be able to revive old connections with someone influential on the social front. Health needs care. You may not be able to turn an opportunity to your advantage, but persistence will pay. A new shop or office acquired by some can be inaugurated today. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today. Those awaiting to plan for international holidays are likely to get in to the mode now. Chances of acquiring property look bright for some.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or young couples may experience differences and may remain incommunicado.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will manage to achieve total fitness just by remaining regular. Luck favors you in money matters and will keep your coffers brimming. It will be difficult to make any progress at work without adequately motivating the team. Family front will become a source of great solace. Taking someone on a drive just for a change is indicated. This is a good day to take up pending matters pertaining to property. Participating in an event will be fun today.

Love Focus: A loving phase starts all over again with spouse, as you come closer to each other.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those searching for suitable accommodation may get lucky today. You may let your hair down with friends just to have a bit of fun. A healthy phase of life begins for some. Good returns from an investment promises to boost your monetary condition. Expect a spot of praise as boss seems happy with your performance. A party or a function may give you a golden opportunity to network and make new contacts. An enjoyable trip is on the cards to someplace interesting.

Love Focus: Love is certainly in the air, but your recklessness in seeking it may put paid to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 6, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will have your best foot forward today on the social front. Your resolve to think only happy thoughts will have a positive effect on your mental health. Losing money in speculation is foretold, so desist from it. Your damage control measures on the work font will be successful. Organizing something at home or giving a treat to celebrate something is possible. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. Plan for buying property may get underway.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit distant and may need space.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Your showing on the academic or professional front may leave much to be desired. A new exercise regimen may be taken up by some. Someone may take advantage of your gullibility and take your money. On the professional front, don’t act as if everything will come out right, you will need to become proactive. An old friend may drop in and make the day enjoyable. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the most of a romantic opportunity that comes your way today!

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Performance on the academic front will remain satisfactory. Efforts on the health front promise to keep you fit. Competition on the business front may bring out the best in you. Professionals can expect a tiring day, where not much is achieved. You can be rewarded for extending a helping hand to someone. Avoid digging things over a petty issue. A property is likely to fetch good returns.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Financial front remains healthy as money comes in steady stream. You will be able to create a niche for yourself on the professional front and make yourself indispensable. Bad mood of a family member may spoil the domestic environment. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Good news on the property front can be expected. It will really serve no purpose being over critical of someone or something. Some of you may find a lifestyle change beneficial on the health front.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically linked with someone you secretly love may give you highs.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Libra





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You may find yourself in a position of advantage on the monetary front. Regular walks and jogging may be taken up by some. Handling unexpected expenditures may not be a problem, as you have enough in your kitty. You will succeed in making the work atmosphere light and work-friendly. Harsh words on the family front can hurt you. Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Legal developments over a property in dispute can worry you.

Love Focus: Romantic front remains rosy and provide you a sense of great fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aires

Be careful of: Scorpio





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

