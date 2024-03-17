Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 17, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. Against all odds, you will be able to manage your finances well. A suitable matrimonial match for someone eligible in the family can be expected. A journey by road promises to be safe and comfortable. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today. Students are likely to come up with new subjects through sheer grit and determination.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air as you enjoy the company of your lover.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Beige

You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you. Financially, the horizon brightens as money pours in. A family function may have you at its forefront. Avoid long-distance travel today. You will manage to prepare for an exam despite the paucity of time on the academic front. This is a good day to visit people you have not met for long. A small initiative on your part is likely to bring you into the limelight.

Love Focus: Spending time with your lover will help you in letting your hair down and relax.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Someone can motivate you to take up fitness training to maintain good health. You can get yourself in a situation where you have to foot the bill for others. You will be able to devote more time to family than usual. This may not be the best day for a long journey. Things remain under control on the academic front, as you put in your best efforts. A function can find you in the limelight on the social front.

Love Focus: An image makeover may do wonders to your love life.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leading an active life will not let minor ailments visit you. Tight control over expenditure is needed now. You will be able to get the things done that you have desired for long on the domestic front. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. A property issue may be settled in your favour. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful. You may go all out in completing something that you have taken upon yourself.

Love Focus: You are likely to find solace in the company of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Dietary control will become a key to your good health. You may have to clear a financial debt sooner than you think. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. Excellent progress is foreseen for those about to appear in an important exam or competition. A social occasion may find you in your element.

Love Focus: Those in love can get an offer that they just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Some of you may take up a sport or fitness training just to remain in shape. Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! There is no point in losing your temper while driving as it is you who is likely to get harmed. You will achieve much more clarity of thought on the academic front and perform well. Vanquishing rivals and excelling in whatever you touch dictates the day.

Love Focus: You can focus on romance to the exclusion of everything else.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

You may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. Your achievements can relate to parents and the family. You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new. You will be able to take the initiative to settle a property issue amicably. The day turns out well on the academic front and will help you achieve what you set out for.

Love Focus: Rekindled love life will become a source of much enjoyment for some.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

You will manage to remain in top physical condition. No financial worries are foreseen but don’t spend too liberally. On the family front, you will be much better off by calling a spade a spade. Highway driving is likely to prove fun as you make good speed. Good options will be found by those searching for a property that fits their pocket. Your dogged persistence in doing well is certain to have a positive outcome on the academic front. You will be much sought after in your social circuit for an event.

Love Focus: There is someone who genuinely loves you romantically.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Home remedy is likely to prove beneficial in containing a minor ailment. The cash register may continue ringing non-stop, it is about time you enjoy the booty! This is a good time for retailers to enhance their earnings as the market seems favourable. Family members will be supportive of whatever you do. Driving around with friends is likely to give some a solid high. The correct emphasis seems to be your key to tackling even the toughest situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some encouraging signals may be received on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Silver

You will manage to control your urge to binge and eat right. Money meant for something important may be spent on frivolous things. Someone can take an exception to your actions on the domestic front. Freelancers may have to tap newer sources of earning, as the ones in existence threaten to dry up. You may get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation. You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place.

Love Focus: Your attempts to rejuvenate your love life will meet with success.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

The irregular routine may not benefit you on the fitness front. Overspending may find some touching their savings. Those in the political field will be able to mould those around to their way of thinking. Peace and tranquility prevail on the home front and will help you unwind. Travelling to a distant destination is indicated for some. Devoting extra time to studies may not be to your liking, but may become essential.

Love Focus: Some of you can experience the first stirrings of love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Maroon

All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. Come into the saving mode to conserve your monetary resources. You will feel much nearer to your near and dear ones now, than before. Chance for an official trip is likely to materialise soon. A trip with friends is in the offing and will prove enjoyable. Good returns from property are indicated for some. Those studying will find their focus returning. An enjoyable day on the social front is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden