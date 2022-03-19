Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 19, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Fitness freaks will add some more exercises to their workout regimen. Plans to enhance wealth will succeed and increase your financial strength. Office may appear quite enjoyable today as you are able to set your own pace at work. A complaint of a family member from someone can make you see red. A new and exhilarating experience awaits you on a trip that you are contemplating.

Love Focus: You will be able to make the most of a romantic situation that comes your way.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to find yourself in the best of health. Although you earn well, you will spare no efforts to enhance your earnings further. You will be much more stable and composed in tackling big issues at work. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Good understanding with partner will make for a pleasurable time together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A fitness spree may find you more energetic than before. This is a good time to invest, so search for the best options. Someone you have done a good turn to is likely to extend a helping hand on the professional front. You may go all out in completing something that you have taken upon yourself. Proceeding on a pilgrimage or vacation cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You may not be in the mood for romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Those trying to come back in shape will find their goal within their grasp. Financially, you will be able to consolidate your position. You can soon become an important member of a team on the professional front. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition. Vanquishing rivals and excelling whatever you touch dictates the day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Falling in love was never so easy! Love at first sight may actually work for you!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are likely to enjoy a spot of excellent health, thanks to disciplined life. An extra source of income may start to fill up your coffers soon. Taking shortcuts at work seems risk prone today. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. You may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal.

Love Focus: Intense yearning for love can nudge you towards the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Some of you can experience a spot of bad health. Your financial condition is set to improve, as past investments mature. Some positive developments are foreseen on the professional front. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. Initial reluctance to go on a journey is likely to turn into excitement. You are likely to judge a situation correctly on the academic front and benefit.

Love Focus: Love life of newlyweds can pass through a trying phase.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Self control will keep you fit and healthy. Money flows in and promises to make you financially strong. Some new professional avenues are set to open. You can fail in your attempt to make the domestic environment serene and peaceful. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. Insulating yourself from stress on the academic front will help in giving your best.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Spending time with lover will help you in letting your hair down and relax.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health problems ailing you are likely to disappear soon. Your monetary condition remains satisfactory. Some of you are likely to fare well in an internal assessment at work. Your deeds may make you answerable to parents or a family elder. Renovation work may be taken up at home. Some recognition is in store for those pursuing academics.

Love Focus: Your longing for love is likely to be answered soon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A minor ailment is likely to get cured through a home remedy. Financial front remains healthy as money comes in steady stream. Good job negotiation is likely to get some recruited into a higher salary group. A family dispute that you are trying to settle may turn ugly. A trip with friends will not only be exciting, but refreshing too. You may become instrumental in getting a property issue settled amicably.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Some of you will find solace in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Some of you will take some actions to come back in shape. Money can pose problems, if you are not judicious in your spending. Changes on the work front that you are apprehensive about will not affect you much. You are likely to own a place soon that you can call your own. Making the right moves on the academic front will get you what you seek. Company of friends can keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: Talks about marriage with someone suitable are likely to gain momentum.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Good health and positivity is yours for the asking on the fitness front. You will find yourself well off financially at this point of time. You may find your interest waning in a project on the professional front. Someone in the family may become a source of constant worry. You may convert an official trip into a family trip. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well.

Love Focus: Spouse will be loving and caring, as you get closer than ever before.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may move towards better health by changed lifestyle. You will be able to get your money released that is not being done on some grounds or the other. A prestigious assignment or project is likely to come your way. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. Accompanying someone on a journey is foreseen and promises much pleasure. Academically, your mental clarity and power of retention will hold you in good stead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: With initial attraction ebbing, your romantic relationship can be on the rocks.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White