Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 2

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.





*Aries (March 21-April 20): An out-of-town destination may attract you and make you pack your bags! Shifting into a new home or getting additions done in the present one is indicated for some. You are likely to take up someone’s cause and earn appreciation from all quarters on the social front. Adopting a healthy lifestyle will be in your interest. An earning opportunity may come along for businesspersons and traders. Excellent news awaits those looking for a better job. You may feel ignored in a family get-together and spoil your mood.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Colour: Aquamarine

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo





*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Taking up yoga or meditation is likely to keep you healthy and at peace with yourself. Adding to wealth is possible for some through inheritance or outside source. Pressure of work that you had been feeling for the past few days is set to increase. Family is likely to help you out of your problems provided you project them in a timely manner. Spending holidays in a new place is likely to double your enjoyment. It is an auspicious day to buy or sell property. Socially, someone can use you to further his or her own ends.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to plan out a short vacation together.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer





*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): A piece of property may become a bone of contention with someone close. Your image on the social front is likely to get a boost. You are likely to enjoy good health. Money spent is likely get reimbursed. Those finding the workload difficult to handle on the professional front may have to face senior’s brunt. An invitation to a party or function is possible and will prove most enjoyable. A great time is foreseen for those taking a break through a short vacation.

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner for two in a romantic ambience is possible for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Travelling with friends will be fun. Property may come your way through inheritance or gift. Someone may be acting against your interests on the social front. You are likely to feel much healthy and energetic today. Earnings are set to increase. You can feel neglected and ignored by people who matter on the work front.

Love Focus: Making a positive start on the romantic front is likely to give you oodles of confidence.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Leo (July 23-August 23): Some good news on the family front will keep you in a happy state of mind. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. Property matters are your priority now and they will turn out favorable. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life. You may get motivated to shun junk food just to improve your health. Past investments start giving good returns. Those serving in uniformed services may come up for promotion.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini





*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Your preparation is likely to be put to test on the academic front, but you will come out with flying colors. Neglecting seasonal changes may lead to illness, so take adequate precautions. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to remain fairly well off financially. A raise or an increment can be expected. Making changes on the home front is likely for some. A journey may be undertaken on someone’s invitation. There is a strong possibility of acquiring property that you had been wanting to for long.

Love Focus: Dissatisfaction punctuates your love life at present, so do something about it.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus





*Libra (September 24-October 23): Getting invited as a chief guest for a function or receiving some honor is possible. You are likely to make good time in a journey. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favor. Luck continues to hold you in good stead on the academic front. Keeping yourself active will do your health a whale of a good. Efforts put in by you to open new avenues of earning will be successful. You are likely to make the professional situation favourable by playing your cards well.

Love Focus: Getting into a relationship is possible, but don’t be too hasty about it.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo





*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Pending work may compel you to tighten your belt on the work front. A family member will be adamant to do things his or her own way, so give way to keep domestic harmony. Some of you are set to enjoy a trip out of town. A legal matter may be decided in your favor. Remaining in touch with your feelings and emotions is likely to make you a sensitive person. You feel much fitter and energetic through your own efforts on the health front. Spending money on a luxury item may make your financial position tight.

Love Focus: You may find lover too busy to give you any time, but persistence will pay!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini





*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Professionally, you are set to prove your mettle and be one up on your rivals. Constant interruptions are likely to prevent you from having a relaxing time at home. This is certainly one of your best days. Negotiations may be on to purchase land or a built-up property. Your own happiness is in your hands today. Regular exercise and workouts promise to bring a marked difference in your fitness. Take financial matters seriously, as you can make mistakes today.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to inundate your mind today, so make the ambience right!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus





*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Expect some good news about something or someone. This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close. Your way with words and forthrightness is likely to win many admirers on the social front. Those ailing may show positive improvement. Frugality exercised on the domestic front will have a positive impact on your finances. You will be able to remain ahead of the leading pack at work by sheer will power.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries





*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): An exciting change is likely for some on the home front. An out of city journey is on the cards. Those on the lookout for a suitable property will find one fitting their pocket. You are likely to remain socially active. There is a possibility of starting something new for coming back in shape. An excellent investment opportunity comes your way that promises financial security. Those undertaking an important assignment at work must remain careful about the deadline.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer





*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. Problems on the road cannot be ruled out, so drive carefully. A property deal may prove most profitable. Your help on the social front will be greatly appreciated. Recent developments on the health front are likely to make you feel fitter. It will be prudent to shift into the saving mode on the financial front. You are likely to get an excellent opportunity to showcase your talents on the professional front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to find the day blissful.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio





The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

