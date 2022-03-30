Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 30, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Winning a small amount in a bet or a contest cannot be ruled out for some. Pressures at work may keep you on your toes. Some of you can think on the lines of regaining total fitness. An outing with family will be most enjoyable. Those travelling to the countryside will love the open air and natural surroundings. Property acquired recently promises to give good returns. Faring well on the academic front is a foregone conclusion.

Love Focus: Someone special may brighten up the day.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Coffee

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Managing to get your way at work will not be easy today, but you will succeed. Health tips and guidance will do a whale of good for those trying to come back in shape. Performance of a family youngster will become a matter of pride for all. Perfect enjoyment is foreseen for those planning an outing today.

Love Focus: Chances brighten for a budding romance to blossom.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A visit overseas or out of town is on the anvil. An excellent investment opportunity may appear on the horizon. You may feel tied down on the professional front with no succour in sight! Success of a family youngster will make you happy. A fun trip can be organized today. Steps to acquire property may be underway. Strong performance on the academic front is indicated.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to give you good advice, go by it rather than resisting it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Money comes to you from various sources and takes adequate care of your financial problems. Don’t bank upon anyone for commuting today, as you can run late for work. Quick recovery is foretold for those ailing. You desire best of both the worlds – work and family – and you shall have it! Travelling with your near and dear ones will be fun.

Love Focus: You may get into two minds regarding a relationship, but don’t worry everything will turn out right.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financially, you will have enough to realise your fondest dreams! Some efforts will be required to remain in shape. You will manage to impress those who matter on the professional front by your ideas and suggestions. You can get on the wrong side of a parent or family elder over some personal issue. You will manage to organise an out of town trip with someone close and enjoy your heart out.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to find bliss in togetherness.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Financial stability is assured, as you manage to enhance your earning potential. Work may get piled up in office as you remain involved in other tasks. An old ailment is likely to disappear, as you start taking the required precautions. Bonhomie prevails on the home front as you keep your interfering nature in check. A short trip is on the cards with near and dear ones and will be most rejuvenating.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those ailing may find their condition improving. A good chance comes to you out of the blue at work, so make the most of it. You will be happy to find your financial situation improving. Family will remain attentive to your needs. A pilgrimage will prove immensely satisfying. Some positive developments on the property front are indicated. A cakewalk on the academic front will help restore your faith in your capabilities.

Love Focus: It will be next to impossible to rejuvenate your love life solely through your efforts.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will see a pet project to completion on the professional front. A cash crunch is inevitable for some. You may resolve to follow a specific diet and benefit. Some long pending changes on the home front are likely to be implemented. Overseas trip cannot be ruled out for businesspersons or industrialists. Someone is likely to help you in getting a good property deal.

Love Focus: This is the right phase to express your love for someone you like.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Desire to attain perfect figure and physique may motivate you to take up some form of exercise routine. Outstanding payments are likely to be received and ease your financial burdens. You may get the chance to put your best foot forward today on the professional front. Meeting friends and relations is on the cards and will give you immense joy. Making good time on a long journey is indicated.

Love Focus: A relaxing time is foreseen on the romantic front in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your contributions on the work front are likely to be acknowledged by those who matter. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will need to be regular in taking medicines. Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability. Friends and well wishers are likely to gather to brighten up the domestic front. Stars are most favourable for travel, so if you have not made any plans for holidaying, do so now.

Love Focus: You may regret someone’s unwanted attention on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to weather a cash crunch by opening other avenues of earning. Those associated with films or advertising will get an opportunity to land something prestigious. A minor cut or bruise will heal quickly under the loving care of spouse or someone close. Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front. There is a fair chance of finalising the sale of a property.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal for the eligible cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. An adversary at work will not succeed in scuttling your efforts on the professional front. An elderly may take some more time for total recovery. A spat with a family elder cannot be ruled out. You are likely to become part of a fun trip. Acquiring something new for the house is on the cards for some. No problems are foreseen on the academic front, as you cruise along smoothly.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are in for a pleasant surprise.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)