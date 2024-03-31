Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 31, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Keep your health topmost on your mind, so that you remain fit. A financial issue can keep you mentally ill at ease. Family members may gang up against you over an issue and make you see red. Those trying to travel overseas can face visa-related difficulties. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns. A chance to study abroad may come to those who have been trying for it for a long. Your helpful nature will be greatly appreciated on the social front.

Love Focus: A lot of convincing will be required to make your lover consent to your wishes.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Health may cause concern, but will be nothing serious. Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable at work. Your help to someone on the family front is likely to be fully reciprocated. Travelling with friends proves loads of fun. Some of you are likely to acquire property in the form of a plot or an apartment. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution. Someone is out to help you, so don’t miss out on showing your gratitude.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Your efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. The most profitable day is foreseen for those involved in buying and selling. Your fair play will be much appreciated in a family situation. Those travelling long distances will need to make good speed. Those at loggerheads regarding a property will find an amicable solution. Some of you are likely to show a marked improvement on the academic front. Successfully coping with a stressful situation is indicated.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may grope in the dark for some more time.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Green

Domestic work is likely to be shared by the family members. Travel can be a good option to unburden the mind. Efforts are likely to bear fruit in the real estate market. You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy. Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you have always wanted. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction. Expect a most happening social life.

Love Focus: The lover will live up to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

You may find yourself more fit and energetic, than before. It is best not to loosen the purse strings till you become financially stable. Homemakers can feel frustrated if a change of scene doesn’t happen fast! Those travelling can face delays due to unforeseen circumstances. Those in the property business can find the day profitable. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: Your wit and charm are certain to put your lover in the mood, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

The condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. All is not lost on the financial front if you are quick enough. You will find time to share tender feelings with your family members. Travelling on a business trip may not bring the expected business. Real estate agents can get hard-pressed to offer discounts. Adhere to your priorities on the academic front. Your hidden talents are likely to come to the fore today, so get ready to impress all!

Love Focus: Making plans together with your lover is possible and will be exciting.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Pursuing an outdoor sport promise to keep you in a fine fettle. Be careful of getting duped in a property deal. Travelling with friends will be a lot of fun. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect some exciting times ahead! Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed. Helping out someone is likely to prove immensely satisfying. Your multifaceted personality is likely to be displayed in a social situation.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Blue

A medical condition suffered by some will show signs of improving. All issues about money will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. Demands of a family member can get you worked up, but they will be realistic. You will have no reason to complain about a long and tiring journey, as you enjoy every bit of it! Property dealers are likely to make a killing in the realty market. A long assignment on the academic front may prove boring and repetitive. Participating in a function or an event promises to be most exciting.

Love Focus: The one you secretly admire may give you the opportunity you seek!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Health-wise, you may feel at the top of the world. Those in business are likely to win a lucrative deal. Writers, editors and others in similar professions are likely to make their mark. Your achievement can make the family proud. Success is foretold for those travelling out of town or overseas on a business trip. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: A commitment made to a lover will be fulfilled to his or her satisfaction.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Health is likely to remain perfect, as you maintain a strict routine. Some of you can find your financial situation stabilizing. Keeping everyone happy at home may be your motto today. Those travelling overseas are set to enjoy the trip to the hilt! You are likely to strike a good bargain in buying a major item for the house. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Laziness may start telling on your health. A rethink on investment becomes necessary for some. A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be successfully resolved. A drive around the countryside will prove refreshing and rejuvenating. A new acquisition can put you in the exclusive club. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind. Calling on friends and spending time in your social circle may keep you busy today.

Love Focus: There is a risk of losing the affection of a lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Off White

Health matters may take priority over other things. It is important to manage your funds well, especially at this time. A good beginning is foreseen for some young entrepreneurs. Domestic front will remain tranquil and peaceful, and allow you to rest and recoup. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. The day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta