Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 18, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Taking precautions will be a step in the right direction for keeping good health. Your efforts are likely to become profitable soon. Getting around your senior for leave will not pose much difficulty. Relations may flock to your place and brighten up your day. Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain. You will gain by going exactly as per directions on the academic front.

Love Focus: Marital life will remain blissful, as you remain ever so romantic!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Some ups and downs on the health front cannot be ruled out. You will manage to get out of the red on the financial front. Luck finally smiles on you both on the personal and professional fronts. A family gathering is in the offing and will be loads of fun. An overseas journey is on the cards for some. Buying a house or a piece of land may soon become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air, but you will have to bring your lover into the mood for it!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some ups and down on the health front cannot be ruled out. Financial front remains healthy as money comes in a steady stream. Those in uniform are likely to get a posting of their choice. Your near and dear ones may visit you and brighten up the day. You are likely to travel today and profit from it. An ancestral property may come in your name.

Love Focus: Your loving gestures to someone are likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some ups and down on the health front cannot be ruled out. Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. Professionally, you won’t have much to worry about. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. A leisure drive will work wonders for those feeling out of sorts. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all.

Love Focus: A lover’s sarcasm may spoil things for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will need to adhere to strict dietary control to keep good health. Some of you are likely to become liberal in your spending as you begin to earn well. A project completed in time is likely to place you amongst the achievers. Participating in some special occasions at home cannot be ruled out for some. Things start looking much more pleasant than before on the academic front.

Love Focus: A romantic evening may turn sour, because of a lover’s negative attitude.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

More interest is required on the health front. Past investments start giving good returns. Your efforts at work are likely to come in from praise. Despite someone’s ugly mood, you will manage to keep the domestic atmosphere light. There may be some relief for those touring excessively of late. Encouraging results are foreseen on the academic front. You derive much pleasure from meeting and interacting with people today.

Love Focus: You may regret someone’s unwanted attention on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Beige

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those exercising regularly should not lose sight of adequate rest. Wealth comes to you through a profitable venture or inheritance. Those wanting a change of department in office may find things moving favourably. Domestic harmony is ensured only if you follow the path of non-confrontation. Excellent time is foreseen on a long journey.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly as bliss returns on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good health today is no guarantee that it will remain that way tomorrow. You will have the money to invest in something big. Issues that were disturbing you mentally at work are likely to disappear. A family junior may require disciplining, but don’t be harsh. You will need to be especially careful while driving at night. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to find their soul mates.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some solid gains are foreseen on the financial front. Those trying to switch jobs can find a lucrative opening. Your mind may get diverted to a new development on the domestic front. You will manage to deal with a skin problem or allergy troubling you for long. If you are travelling, start early as some delays are foreseen. Some of you can start a major renovation work in your house.

Love Focus: This is the right phase to express your love for someone you like.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Don’t indulge in excesses if you want to keep your health intact. Good money is likely to be earned today by freelancers and commission agents. This will help you achieve immense mental satisfaction at work. You may play the middleman in a family dispute. Don’t take anyone who is not keen on a trip. Academically, it appears to be a fruitful day.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health checks may become a necessity for some. A profitable deal is likely to pull in a good amount. You are likely to excel in a task thrust upon you on the professional front. Those craving a peaceful family life may find peace rather too boring! Accept delay rather than speeding up on the road. Some pending alterations or additions to the house may be initiated today.

Love Focus: A relationship on the romantic front is likely to grow stronger through mutual efforts.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A routine medical check-up is advised for some. Money-earning opportunities are likely to come to you. Doing personal work for a senior will instantly grant you the most-favoured status! A parent may become your confidante. Those learning how to drive may need to spend more time on it. You are likely to get close to those who matter on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan something special.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Yellow