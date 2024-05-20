Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 20, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Your astrological prediction for May 20.

Make it a habit to save, irrespective of what you earn. Adhering to someone's advice on fitness is likely to do you good. Pending jobs may put you under pressure at work. The arrival of guests at home will make the day most fulfilling. Those learning how to drive will make speedy progress. Paperwork regarding a property is set to be completed soon. This may prove an exceptional day for you.

Love Focus: Those in a romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Your interests are likely to be served by your well-wishers. Enjoying good health by taking precautions against the season is possible. Keep the one who matters in good humour today. An out-of-town trip will prove professionally most promising. Excellent performance will help you in beating the competition on the academic front. You are likely to earn more than you are able to spend, so expect to remain solid on the financial front.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Efforts put in by you to open new avenues of earning will be successful. Your firm resolve to attain total fitness will start bringing in positive results. A child or sibling is all set to make you proud. Much enjoyment is foreseen in a short journey outside the city. Time seems favourable for purchasing property. Your position on the academic front remains solid as you forge confidently ahead to achieve your goals. Meticulous performance is likely to bring you into the notice of those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to turn on your charm on the romantic front to impress the one you

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Some of you are likely to add to your skills. A chance to travel on an official tour will materialize for some. Good returns are foreseen on an investment. You will have the money to do up your home. You are likely to opt for healthy foods. Professionally, you are set to enjoy your job and the work it entails. This is a good day to negotiate a property deal.

Love Focus: Someone has a soft corner for you and is looking for a chance to express love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

A good source of earning promises to keep you financially stable. Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. There is a good chance of making plans for a vacation. Those in the property business can find the day profitable.

Your hard work is likely to get positive results on the academic front. Business persons are likely to find the day profitable. The collective endeavour of family members will help diffuse a situation causing disharmony on the home front.

Love Focus: Long-time lovers may get serious about tying the knot.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Good turn done to someone on the work front is likely to be returned today with interest! Those involved in a legal case can expect to edge towards victory. An out-of-town trip will prove most exciting and may compel you to extend your vacation! Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. The family will be most supportive when it matters to you. Monetary conditions are set to improve as profits start to pile up on the financial front.

Love Focus: Lover may have romantic ideas today, so play along!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

This is the time to plan your finances for the future. You are likely to be game for planning a party and inviting your near and dear ones. Wedding bells for some cannot be ruled out. Somebody may be eagerly waiting to spend time with you, so don't disappoint. Make a business commitment only if you are sure of meeting it head-on. Someone may be desperate to meet you on the family front, just for old-time sakes.

Love Focus: The lover may need space, so give romance a break.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Adopting a better lifestyle is indicated for some and will keep them fit and healthy. You will take long strides to catch up with the leaders on the academic front. A social gathering promises to keep you happily engaged. Meeting people you have not met in years will prove most exciting. Full support of higher-ups can be expected in a particular workplace situation. You will be able to evaluate all options correctly before investing and benefit.

Love Focus: A new romance brings in a wave of exhilaration to make your day!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

Family will be most caring and do much to make you comfortable. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling by road. Acquiring a new property is indicated for some. Fun time is in store for youngsters on the social front today. Your supremacy on the professional front is likely to be acknowledged by all. News for promotion or an appraisal will keep you elated the whole day.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be given a lower priority today.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Luck will remain with you on the financial front as you get some great bargains. Health-wise, you will stay at the peak. A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards. You will be able to establish yourself on the professional front. Your popularity on the social front is set to get a boost. Someone will be more than accommodating on the social front. Marriage of an eligible child or sibling will take priority over other things.

Love Focus: Making your romantic life lively and happening is on the cards and promises lots of fun.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

You may get involved in something at work that is quite different from your field of expertise. Some good options may be coming your way on the academic front. Today, you are likely to enjoy the company of friends and may even plan something together. Be rest assured, something positive will come of it soon. It is a good idea to go for a short vacation just for a change. Booking a property is possible for those looking to own one. Earning on the side is likely to improve finances for some.

Love Focus: An enjoyable time on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Brown

A promotion will give you important responsibilities and perks too, so rejoice! Things turn to normal on the domestic front with the arrival of a helping hand. You are likely to increase your social interaction just to be in with the crowd. This is a good time to push your ideas on the professional front. Much fun is in store for those planning a short break. Putting money into property at this juncture will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Your romantic life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach