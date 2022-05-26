Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 26, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Some of you may go in for some lucrative financial schemes with returns in mind. Focused approach is what you require to make your mark on the professional front. Those trying to make a new beginning may face unanticipated hurdles. A family vacation may be too rushed up to turn enjoyable. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: You are likely to win lover’s sympathy over an issue.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Don’t trust anyone suggesting lucrative investments through dubious schemes. A new line of treatment may be tried out by some for curing a bodily ailment. You are likely to make the professional situation favourable by playing your cards well. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, you are likely to remain in a comfortable situation. Problems on the health front are foreseen. Initiative and go will help you in seizing good opportunities on the professional front. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams. Someone’s positive vibes may have a favourable effect on you.

Love Focus: Difference with lover may put paid to a well planned romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Improvement both on the personal and professional fronts is foreseen. Good earning opportunities are likely to come your way soon. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Students can expect a positive outcome in something that they have undertaken.

Love Focus: Those in love are in for a satisfying time.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Day seems monetarily favourable, so expect substantial profits. An unsatisfactory task can make you fall foul with a senior at work. Domestic harmony is assured for those wanting uninterrupted togetherness with the family. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Academic front remains satisfactory as you forge successfully ahead.

Love Focus: An opportunity comes within your grasp on the romantic front, so don’t let it go!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

It will be in your interest to speed up a financial transaction. Your extra efficiency is likely to wind up a lot of work today on the domestic front. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. A long trip by road may prove boring.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to provide much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Money may come to you from a most unexpected source. There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Those feeling overworked may lack in motivation in whatever they undertake today. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front.

Love Focus: An exciting period of courtship is in store for those engaged to get married soon.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those trying to boost income may figure out newer ways. You are likely to succeed in something you had been hoping to accomplish today. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines.

Love Focus: Your attempts to reserve a place in the heart of the one you desire may start appearing promising.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An outstanding payment you have been waiting for long may finally be received. Good news on the professional front will keep you in a buoyant mood. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. A wedding of a close family member is likely to be solemnised and get you all excited. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding threatens to spoil your plans on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There is a chance of something favourable happening on the professional front. Money will not be a problem, as you manage to go in for something big and expensive. Witnessing an event with family is on the cards for some and will prove most enjoyable. Be careful in a long distance travel by road. Difficulties encountered in a competitive situation on the academic front are likely to be overcome.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to remain on a sound footing, as far as finances are concerned. Those doing something privately will be able to boost their business. You may have to handle a family member under depression. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Students will be able to concentrate better by improving company and study environment.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your focus may remain towards strengthening the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Seizing new opportunities on the business front may get you started in a big way. Financial worries will become a thing of the past, as you start earning well. You may feel ignored in a family get-together and spoil your mood. On the academic front, your prayers are likely to get answered and set your worst fears at rest. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to renew old contacts.

Love Focus: An immensely fulfilling day on the romantic front is foreseen, as you get to spend time with lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

