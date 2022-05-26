Leo Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions for May 26, 2022 states, health needs care

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)The day is likely to add to your stress level. You may face some challenges in completing work as per the stipulated deadline. Keep calm and streamline your schedule. Things will improve very soon. However, some good news on the financial front may cheer you up. There will be a constant increase in your income. You exude confidence and dependability, making it easier for others to trust you. Your decision-making abilities may also improve. The day will prove auspicious for your love life as well. Family relationships would be very satisfying and harmonious. Also, the friends you meet or contact are extremely considerate and understanding. Students may have to move away from their homes due to their studies. This may confuse them a little. However, with patience, everything will be fine. Some of you may undertake short trips. You may achieve success through these journeys. Realtors may embark upon a very profitable phase of their career. They may make a killing with a major property deal.

Leo Finance Today A new source of income may prove very lucrative and bring substantial gains. Due to strong savings, your financial position is likely to remain comfortable. You may successfully pay an outstanding debt if any.

Leo Family Today Your parents may support you in getting rid of any issues that you may be facing. They will boost your morale and there is likely to be happiness in your family life. Your younger siblings could bag a lucrative job with a prestigious firm. The festive atmosphere may prevail at home.

Leo Career Today Today, there is a possibility that you may face challenges to complete your work at the workplace. You are advised to share your problems with seniors and seek their assistance if required. Learn from your mistakes and ensure they aren’t repeated.

Leo Health Today You need to be more vigilant about your health. Maintain a regular workout schedule. Resist the temptation of junk food. Take care of your eating habits; otherwise, you may face acidity or gastric problems.

Leo Love Life Today Unmarried people are likely to get married. They may get the blessing of their elders. On the other hand, those who are married are likely to enjoy happiness in their domestic life. Their spouse is also likely to achieve benefits and respect at their workplace.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON