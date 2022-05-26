Gemini Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May26, ‘22 states, monetary gains

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)The day is likely to bring prosperous results in your life. People may reach out to you to seek your advice on their professional and personal life. This may also help establish you as an authority figure at work. You may earn monetary gains as your income is all set to rise. You are also likely to earn from multiple sources. Happiness and peace will prevail in your family and make you mentally happy. The romantic front may become a little turbulent as a minor dispute with a partner may crop up. You will get multiple chances to go on trips. Choose the getaway best suited to your work schedule. However, you need to remain cautious about your health as there are signs of you contracting a disease. The day will prove to be prosperous for those working in the field of academics or research. They may get shortlisted for a prestigious laurel.

Gemini Finance Today Businesspeople or investors are advised to keep their plans on hold today. It is advisable to invest the additional money in a prudent investment plan. Businesspeople can think of starting a new product line. Ventures in the partnership are likely to be profitable as well.

Gemini Family Today Family life is likely to remain cordial and there could be a celebration of a function at home. Re-establishing family ties benefit you in many different ways. You get to hear about fascinating stories that shed light on past family history. It may make the time memorable.

Gemini Career Today Marketing professionals may fulfil their work targets, while medical professionals may achieve new heights in their careers. This is an auspicious day to change your job. You may get an offer from a reputed firm.

Gemini Health Today Health concerns relating to cold and cough can bother you. It is also high time to pay attention to your diet. Include juices and organic products in your eating routine. Alongside it, dispose of all oily stuff and go for veggies and an eating routine that includes protein.

Gemini Love Life Today Relations with your spouse could have some untoward moments due to arguments. Hastily made decisions can complicate your personal life. Do not rush to take drastic decisions because of a petty quarrel. Try to find a common language or a compromise with a partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON