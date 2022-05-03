Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 3, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new diet will require a trial phase before being adopted. A tough time is foreseen in persuading a family member to do your bidding. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. Don’t let your performance dip at any cost. Saving for the rainy day will have to start from today. A colleague appears supportive and will help you out of a tight corner.

Love Focus: Your longing ends as lover returns after a long separation.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A trekking or strenuous outdoor activity is best avoided. A good day is foreseen for getting a much awaited luxury item. Find ways to remain focussed on the academic front. Be judicious in spending money. Those working outdoors are likely to find extra energy to take up additional tasks. It is not essential to avail all eating opportunities. It is best to overlook a family member’s misdeed.

Love Focus: It is best not to cross your limit in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is the day to spend with the family at an exotic holiday resort. Don’t expect anyone to spoon feed you on the academic front. Bank balance may look unhealthy now, but things start looking up soon. Professionals looking for a job switch can expect a good break. Ensure food and drinks are partaken in hygienic surroundings. Some family issues get resolved to your satisfaction.

Love Focus: Spouse may not be able to interpret your mood correctly and rub you the wrong way.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Celebrating an achievement of a child or sibling is on the cards. Those seeking fun will have to motivate friends for a fun trip. Don’t leave anything to chance on the academic front. You may need to recover what you have spent to even out things. Getting praised at workplace is the only positive thing you can count on today. Steer clear of stress to attain peace of mind.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to go back on his or her word making you lose your peace of mind.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Those planning a journey by road should prefer daylight hours for travelling. Keep a tab on your progress on the academic front. Outstanding dues may need to be paid urgently. Wholehearted support at work can be expected from colleagues and team members. There is no better alternative than home food. You may have to contend with bad mood of a family member today.

Love Focus: Today, partner may want emotional support and a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may have to handle someone close sympathetically and put his or her mind at rest. Create interest in studies to maintain your focus. A good business deal will rake in increased profits. Remaining active is the key to ward off ill health, so enrol in some exercise routine. Money staked in dubious schemes is as good as lost, so be wary.

Love Focus: Lover has ideas, but may wait for you to take the initiative.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Opt for healthy food and adopt an active lifestyle. It will be important to give a sympathetic ear to a family member. Students may have to strive harder to make their mark. Your stubbornness over an issue may get positive results for you. There is a need to tighten the purse strings for a little while. You may feel hard pressed for time to complete a given job in time.

Love Focus: An outing with beloved will not prove as exciting as anticipated.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Someone requires a helping hand on the domestic front. Students preparing for competitions will have to put in extra hours. You will be at peace with yourself, despite provocations. Extra cash may tempt you to go on a shopping spree. A confusion or misunderstanding at work needs to be sorted out at the earliest. Exercise books are good, but you cannot beat an expert.

Love Focus: Equations may need to be rewritten in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will remain fully focussed on health to keep ailments at bay. Keep spouse informed about your whereabouts to avoid trouble. Someone is trying to help you out, because you seem capable. A loan may have to be taken to fulfil a fond desire. Your professional competence may come into question and may hurt you.

Love Focus: Your endeavour to get close to the one you love will not materialise immediately.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Retain your focus on the academic front, if you want to do well. A friend in whom you have reposed your trust will not let you down. Money hastily given as advance may get forfeited. An urgent and important job may upset your daily work schedule. Health clubs and gyms may be the answer to your coming back in shape. Involve spouse in whatever you do.

Love Focus: It is best to leave things to partner that you don’t understand.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Lack of adequate preparation may make you stumble on the academic front. You may get the right advice from people who have been there and done that. Go into details of a deal and don’t succumb to shoptalk. Professionals will derive immense job satisfaction and excel in their chosen fields. Take steps to save your health from polluted surroundings.

Love Focus: Somebody special is likely to pop up in your life and kick start a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may find an exercise regime too difficult to follow. An annoying relative or friend may drop in unannounced and waste your time. Clear your doubts on the first opportunity on the academic front. An outdoor sport or activity will be most enjoyable. Avoiding impulse buying is likely to save a substantial amount. A task well accomplished will give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will provide a sense of contentment to those feeling insecure.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

