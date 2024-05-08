Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 8, 2024

'All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

An important project or assignment you had been hoping for comes your way on the professional front. A bonus or increment is on the cards, but may face some delays. A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Someone is likely to seek your help.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. Work that is close to your heart is likely to come your way on the professional front and make your day. Success of a family member is likely to prove most fulfilling. Keep travel options open-ended. A property deal may prove most profitable. Your outgoing nature is likely to bring you into social prominence soon.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors. Financial front promises to remain ever so strong. Those feeling depressed are likely to find positivity entering their lives once again. Your attempt to resolve a family dispute is likely to succeed. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. Owning a house is indicated for some. Doing a good turn to someone with something you own will be appreciated.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a possibility for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

It is best to consult knowledgeable people before going in for investments. Although not very regular, you will be able to maintain the fitness level. Today, you may find yourself much focussed to complete all the pending work. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. A social gathering can have you on the centre stage.

Love Focus: The lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Be careful while negotiating a financial deal. A healthy diet will keep you fit. Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your professional reputation a boost. This is a favourable day for doing something together with the family. There is every chance of your travelling overseas or to another city for something connected with your profession. Shifting to a new place is on the cards for those looking for a suitable. Someone is likely to project you in a positive light on the social front, so act your part well!

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

You may have to think up some new ideas for increasing earning. Making workouts a part of your routine is indicated. You are set to grow professionally and attract new clientele. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. Stars for travel burn bright and may take you on a long journey. A decision regarding the property will be to your liking. Those who admire you are likely to bring you into the social limelight.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Don't be hasty in investing money, as better opportunities are in the pipeline. You will manage to remain trim and slim by adhering to your exercise regimen. A promotion or a job switch in a higher bracket is foreseen. Homemakers may be hard pressed for time to organise a function at home. Going with your peer group on an excursion is possible and promises lots of fun. Some of you are likely to become the proud owners of a landed property. This is the time when you will volunteer to take on extra work, just because you feel capable of it.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your focus may remain towards strengthening the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Your stars appear to be great today. You may be compelled to spend more on something, but it will be worth it. A healthy phase of life begins for some. You may need to go out of your way to accommodate someone's wishes on the business front. Homemakers may derive a special satisfaction in resetting the house. Those on vacation may enjoy a few extra days in the salubrious environment.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You will manage to consolidate your chances for financial gains. Joining a group of health-conscious people is possible for those trying to get back in shape. You may find yourself with extra workload, so delegate if possible. You will succeed in initiating something that needs to be done in and around the house. Driving to a distant place may prove to be lots of fun. Shifting to a bigger house or a flat is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Total bliss is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

A shopping spree threatens to upset your budget, so buy only what is essential. Excellent health is ensured just by keeping a tab on what you eat. It will be fun working with the arrival of a new colleague. You can count on the total support of family members in domestic matters. A real estate transaction is likely to prove profitable. There is every chance of organising something on the social front.

Love Focus: Romantic scene appears promising enough to make you lovey-dovey, so expect an exciting time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige

Financially, you will need to be a bit more tight-fisted to conserve money. Maintaining a simple lifestyle will not pose much difficulty, as you have resolved to stay healthy. Those associated with information technology can expect increment or promotion. Elder's advice will prove valuable and help you to come out of a fix. It will be important to remain alert on the road today. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards. Socially, you are likely to take steps to become popular and succeed.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover in the lap of nature is indicated.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

There will be no problem about money, as you start to earn well. Your active lifestyle will keep you in good shape. A job you are passionate about may come to you at work. Homemakers will find it difficult to effect changes on the home front suggested by other family members. Driving around with friends will be fun. An impending move to a new location holds much promise, so don't delay. Today, you must give time to someone who is desperate to meet you.

Love Focus: Young couples may plan out something unique for a special day.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden