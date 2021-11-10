Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may exude self-confidence, which could prove to be beneficial when handling tough situations. There is likely to be an increase in your profits from a business venture, but there can be some unnecessary expenditure too. An environment of peace and accord is likely to prevail at home. Your practical approach is likely to lead you towards success. Your inconsequential ailments are likely to aggravate if left untreated for long.

Love Focus: Work out ways together to bring normalcy and passion back into your ties.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Today, you are likely to be slow but steady on your path that leads to success. Your monetary transactions are likely to be profitable. Children may bring happiness through their activities. Mutual understanding may keep everyone in a joyous mood. Some of you may plan to switch jobs for a more lucrative offer. Your regular practice of yoga and meditation is likely to elevate your mental status.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to tie the knot with your childhood sweetheart by the end of the year.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to look towards the brighter side of life and the best things that it has to offer you. Avoid giving loans, as chances of getting them back are not very bright. Your behaviour may upset your loved ones. You may work towards improving your efficiency, which is likely to directly affect your chances of promotion. Yoga may benefit you in strengthening your chakras.

Love Focus: Your partner may understand your needs and support you in your decisions, which may bring the two of you closer Plan a surprise trip outdoors.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are likely to mould tough situations in such a way that the tasks become achievable and within your capabilities. With your reserve surplus capital, you may be able to clear off your debts and use some amount to invest in stocks. You may find time to make improvements in and around the house today. You may receive some good prospects for professional development. The day offers mixed results on your health front today.

Love Focus: You may start an exciting love affair with an old friend.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

The day brings a positive ray of hope in your life and you are likely to take advantage of the situation to your benefit. Your past investments in property may also bring you good gains. An auspicious occasion is likely to be celebrated in the presence of family and friends, who may keep the atmosphere vibrant. Promotion may take longer to materialize. Your health looks promising and you may not face any ailment today.

Love Focus: Work out a solution together with your beloved to solve them.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You are likely to gain stability in life with your careful planning, logical reasoning and methodical approach towards a particular task. Profits may flow in from various quarters, but over expenditures and careless spending may neutralize it. Try to maintain your calm when dealing with your loved ones. Those looking for new jobs are also likely to succeed. There are no chances of an ailment befalling you today.

Love Focus: Mutual trust and understanding may be enhanced during this period and you are likely to add zing to your already intimate love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may be able to weigh your own merits and demerits, which can help you to move ahead in life. There may be positive economic outcomes. Try to remain calm and make them look at the positive side to bring back normalcy and harmony at home. You may be in happy spirits, the positive effects of which might show on your overall wellbeing. At work, you are likely to get desired professional success. Your health may remain in excellent form today.

Love Focus: Some of you might plan to get married by the end of the year.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You never surrender or stop till you get to your purpose in life. You may be able to purchase your dream home with the profits you made from a side business. An exciting outing with family is on the cards for some. You may get to hear good news from children. You may acquire the support of seniors for finishing off pending tasks. Light exercises and dietary changes may keep you fit. Yoga and breathing techniques are likely to calm your mind.

Love Focus: You may plan a day out with your beloved, which may help you understand them better.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your positivity energy needs to be channelized in the right direction, which may strengthen your resolve to perform better for a brighter tomorrow. Your business venture may flourish and bring you more profits than it did before. However, you are likely to defuse the situation and play pacemaker to restore domestic peace and harmony. You may get noticed by seniors and a promotion or bonus could be on the cards for you. Calming techniques may also prove to relax your mind.

Love Focus: Paying attention to your partner’s demands and needs is likely to bring back lost love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Today, your practical approach towards certain situations is likely to work in your favour and help you move ahead in life. You are likely to buy a vehicle or put the money in stocks and speculations. It could be a good day to go on a pending trip with your loved ones. The day is fulfilling and rewarding with regard to your job front. Some great plans are in store for you. Regular exercises coupled with meditation are likely to keep you physically fit and mentally strong.

Love Focus: Plan a surprise romantic getaway with your beloved or some fun activities, which might draw them closer to you and strengthen your ties.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may be receptive to fresh, new ideas today, which can prove beneficial for you in the long run. Lack of careful planning may bring monetary losses today. Act swiftly and tactfully to defuse the tensions and restore peace and normalcy in the homely atmosphere. Your bosses may recognise your true talents. The day could be a mixed bag as far as your health is concerned. Yoga may give you inner peace.

Love Focus: u need to reignite the passions to enjoy your love life and plan fun activities with your beloved to bring intimacy and affection in your harmonious bond.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You are imaginative and your strong belief in yourself is likely to make you a winner all the way today. You need to plan your finances properly with the help of an expert to reap its benefits. You are likely to take your family members on a long due vacation to an exotic destination. Your efforts may be lauded by bosses and you may be entitled to a monetary benefit or a promotion or both. Today, you remain hale and hearty and no health issue may pull you down.

Love Focus: Work towards making it more exciting by taking part in some fun activities together with your beloved to spice up your romance a bit.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Beige

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

