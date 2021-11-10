Leo Daily Horoscope for November 9: Good head start expected in career!

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day brings a positive ray of hope in your life and you are likely to take advantage of the situation to your benefit. Your generous nature is likely to be recognized on the social front and you may be richly rewarded for your noble deeds. You are likely to win the trust of your friends and close associates with your loyalty and ability to inspire their minds. You may receive admiration wherever you go today. Handling leadership roles efficiently may give your confidence a boost. Your ingenuity and innovativeness are likely to bring you fame, fortune and success in the time to come. Avoid obstinacy at all costs.

Leo Finance Today

You are likely to receive profits from multiple sources. Your past investments in property may also bring you good gains. You may put your money in speculative activities or use them to start a new business venture.

Leo Family Today

On the domestic front, everyone is likely to be in good spirits. Happiness may prevail at home. An auspicious occasion is likely to be celebrated in the presence of family and friends, who may keep the atmosphere vibrant.

Leo Career Today

On the professional front, you may face criticism from bosses, who may be under the influence of jealous colleagues. Do not be disheartened as they may see a clear picture soon. A promotion may take longer to materialize.

Leo Health Today

Your health looks promising and you may not face any ailment today. Consuming a regular nutritious diet and exercising restraint in your drinking habits may keep you physically fit. Yoga may help you relax your mind.

Leo Love Life Today

There are likely to be some disagreements in your love life today. Work out a solution together with your beloved to solve them. Plan some fun activities or an outdoor trip with your partner to add spice to your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

