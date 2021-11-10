Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 10: Financial front is promising

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You are bold and ambitious and do not shy away from making tough life decisions. You may surge ahead with courage, even if it requires you to tread the toughest path. You look at the bright side of life and may not be bogged down by the negativities around you. Your positive energy needs to be channelized in the right direction, which may strengthen your resolve to perform better for a brighter tomorrow. Your intuitiveness helps you assimilate new ideas more quickly, which prove to be beneficial for you. You may not hesitate to speak your mind today. But be careful of what you say, as your words might be weighed by others.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your financial front is promising today. Your regular source of income may give you a chance to explore possibilities of an additional earning source. Your business venture may flourish and bring you more profits than it did before.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your domestic atmosphere could be marred by quarrelling relatives, which may keep the environment tensed for a while. However, you are likely to defuse the situation and play pacemaker to restore domestic peace and harmony.

Sagittarius Career Today

The day might be beneficial for you on your professional front. You may be able to make progress at work with your dedication and hard work. You may get noticed by seniors and a promotion or bonus could be on the cards for you.

Sagittarius Health Today

Today, you may have a mixed day as far as your health is concerned. Some chronic ailments are likely to return, bringing you discomfort and anxiety. Making dietary modifications may help you tide over the situation. Calming techniques may also prove to relax your mind.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your busy work schedule is likely to play spoilsport in your love life today. Paying attention to your partner’s demands and needs is likely to bring back lost love. Prioritizing other things over your beloved might create a rift in relationships.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

