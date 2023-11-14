All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 14, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Family will be supportive and prove a great help in whatever you are involved in. Get into the groove at work, if you want things wrapped up within the deadline. Professionals may need to double their efforts to attract better clientele. On the academic front, you may struggle to remain in the race. Meeting someone from your childhood is indicated today. Controlled diet will help you in retaining good health.

Love Focus: Lovers will get the chance they had been seeking of being together.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Good dietary control and remaining physically active will keep you fit and energetic. You may be preparing for a celebration or a wedding in the family. You stand to earn a good deal in a business venture. Taking time off from work is indicated today for a personal chore. Those searching for suitable accommodation on rent may get lucky and find one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is foreseen, so don't forget to dress your best!

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Violet

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Marital boat sails smoothly and makes the domestic front peaceful. Good earning opportunities draw nearer, but you will need to seize them. Those wanting to travel abroad will find the family supportive. You remain in top physical fitness. You remain steady at work and may prove a pillar of strength for higher ups. You satisfactory progress is set to bring you nearer to your academic goals.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts can rejoice, as love comes knocking at their door!

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

You will manage to gain the confidence of people by setting a personal example. At work, a situation may get out of hand, but you will manage to bring it under control. Your untiring efforts are likely to make an event a thumping success. Those preparing for a tough competition will manage to find their focus. Buying an appliance or gadget for the house becomes possible now. Switching to healthy food options will be a big plus for you on the health front.

Love Focus: Love beckons and will give immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Getting recognised for something you have achieved is possible. You will succeed in starting a new business or expanding an already established one. Those facing problems on the financial front can now heave a sigh of relief. Fitness may become your focus now and encourage you to join a gym or an exercise regime. Spouse is likely to give good advice in a professional matter. Accompanying someone on an exciting outing is indicated.

Love Focus: Love life appears immensely fulfilling.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Some pending payments are likely to be received. Those sitting at home idle may find a good opportunity knocking on the door. Don’t overstrain in following an exercise regime. A family youngster may make you proud by his or her achievements. Gains on the business front may need to be consolidated. Stars for travel burn bright and may take you on a long journey.

Love Focus: Your initiative is likely to bear fruit on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Things work out fine on the academic front. Office remains cool and will enable you to mix work with fun. Today, the home environment remains joyful. Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain healthy. Your financial condition remains in the pink of health. A family trip overseas is on the cards for some. Buying a new house is possible.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may have to be slotted for some other day due to circumstances beyond your control.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Simply remaining conscious of your health promises to keep you fit. A good financial move can prove healthy for your bank balance. Your professional skills are likely to be praised by higher ups and help further your career. A decision taken on the family front will be much appreciated. Those seeking fun will manage to motivate friends for a fun trip.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood are likely to enjoy the day to their heart’s content.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Your performance on the academic front is likely to improve and get you nearer to your goals. At work, finding time to clear up pending issues seems difficult today. Keep a close tab on expenditure to save for the essentials. Homemakers accomplish much on the domestic front today. Keep health in mind while eating out. An outing with the family will find you refreshed and rejuvenated.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas are likely to please lover.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Your enthusiasm for work will keep you on the right side of superiors at work. Expected payments are likely to get released soon. Coming back in shape may become all consuming and make you fit. Your decisions on the domestic front are likely to bring in positive changes. A comfortable travel is foreseen for those embarking on a long journey.

Love Focus: Lover appears to be most demanding today.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You can only establish yourself at work, if you begin to enjoy it, so take your call. It seems difficult to achieve without the help of your supporters, so garner all support that you can get. You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. A family get-together will provide a welcome break from monotonous routine. A sightseeing tour will prove both enjoyable and informative.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to plan an outing or a short vacation together.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Taking up meditation or yoga is possible for maintaining good health. You manage to stabilise expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes are set to brighten up soon. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes are set to brighten up soon.

Love Focus: Romantic relationship may need some more nurturing to become exciting.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

