All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 16, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Getting started on something new on the professional front is indicated. A senior’s foul mood may put you on the defensive. You are likely to get befuddled by a new assignment on the academic front. Those hoping to shed weight will do well to opt for health clubs, but remember, the key to fitness is will power. You may get deeply involved in ways to increase earning. A vacation with family can be planned soon.

Love Focus: Closeness to lover and knowing that he or she cares will be enough to make your romantic life most fulfilling.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

You may have to make compromises in a situation, so set your mind accordingly. A job entrusted to you at work will get completed satisfactorily. Delivery of an expensive item may not materialise without your initiative. Don’t seal any property deal today, as stars appear unfavourable. Something that you have initiated at home will earn praise from the family. Good financial returns from previous investments will keep you in upbeat mood.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front will not go in vain, as positive response is in the pipeline!

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

You will need to be more trusting of someone, if you want things to work out with him or her. Something that had been putting mental strain on you is set to disappear. The day seems profitable as you gain from a previous investment. A satisfying time is foreseen on the business front. Today, you can expect peace and harmony to prevail on the domestic front. It will be fun to travel with someone close. Renting a property that is closer to workplace is possible for some.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, as you take lover for an evening out.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Your output may be well below someone’s expectations, so step up the pace. A changed lifestyle will be a step towards healthier life, so go ahead with it. Be tolerant of someone’s idiosyncrasies today, as he or she may not be in the best of moods. You will need to pull up your socks on the academic front, as you can become answerable for something not done. Support of a close relation will be most welcome.

Love Focus: You may take steps to rekindle your love life.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (July 23-August 23)

It is time you shifted your focus from your own self and looked outwards and help others not as fortunate as you are. You may be roped in to raise the money for a social cause. This is an ideal time for entrepreneurs to start something new on the professional front. A family member can be made the target of neighbourhood gossip, so nip this in the bud. Vacation time will find you packing bags and heading towards an exotic destination.

Love Focus: Some new ideas implemented on the romantic front will prove unique and most timely.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Balancing too many jobs at a time may have a telling effect on your health, so be judicious. Steps taken by you at work will contribute towards more productivity. You may add a feather to your cap on the academic front. Profits accrue and improve your quality of life. A newly employed family member will start to chip in financially. Find ways to get something completed quickly.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect the marital boat to sail smoothly.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Setting the pace at work will be important in reaching your targets. Take steps to improve your social image. Studying long hours may leave little time for leisure, but you make up for it. You need to adopt a healthier routine to remain extra energetic. You earn a lot of goodwill, but not much money. Today, you can expect peace and harmony to prevail on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

On the financial front, you can afford to go beyond the budget. You will get the support you need on the social front. You are likely to go all out to acquire something new, just to keep up with the Joneses. You are likely to take the family someplace exciting and enjoy your heart out! Job switch may be on your mind, but see which way the wind blows. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: An exciting time is foreseen with your loved ones today.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

You remain in the best of health, due to your active lifestyle. An expected raise or bonus is on the cards for some. Full support of higher ups can be expected in a particular workplace situation. You will need to make preparations beforehand for something important related to travel. You are likely to enjoy a family get together. Those planning something special on social front will get all the help they require.

Love Focus: Rejoice, as lover does everything to make you happy.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Fun times are seen for those out on a vacation. At work, good teamwork will bring success and recognition at work. Carrying out all financial dealings in an exemplary manner is likely to be appreciated by higher ups. Health matters gain priority and will motivate for achieving total fitness. A family youngster is all set to make you proud.

Love Focus: Positive signals on the love front will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Managing your personal affairs will not be too difficult. On the academic front, you may have to tackle more than what is expected of you. Lots of praise is in store for those participating in an event or competition.

It is not enough to survive on hope and good wishes of others; make your own road. Whatever you contribute towards the professional front will add to your success.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Going after success is what is on your mind at present, so be sure to make things work for you. Luck will be on your side on the academic front. Those involved in outdoor activities may find extra energy to get a lot of work out of the way. A family friend is likely to come with a proposal that you simply cannot refuse. Travelling out of town with someone close may appear to shorten the distance.

Love Focus: Attracting someone from the opposite camp is possible, so expect your love life to rock!

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

