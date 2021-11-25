Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 25

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

It is time to push your limitations and move with full responsibility to tackle all that you may have on your plate today. This is a good time to review your ongoing investment schemes and rejig your portfolio to get the most out of your money. The jovial atmosphere at home is likely to work as a stressbuster and make you feel satisfied. It would also be better for Aries natives to learn some creative skills to offset any chance on the career front. Certain things would mitigate to a large extent to bring peace towards the end of the day.

Love Focus: Single people are likely to get their share of love and affection in the company of a like-minded person they have met recently.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to have a progressive frame of mind all day which may help you identify suitable growth opportunities. It is better if you stay cautious and have control over your limitless expenditures. The constant support from your family elders is likely to help you to overcome the ordeals on your way. You are likely to remain exuberant and your zest and strength at work may bring positive results in your professional life. Reading books on spirituality may prove to be of immense help and may bring a lot of tranquillity for some.

Love Focus: You are likely to feel butterflies in your stomach and afterwards, your heart may be filled with love and romance again.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your creativity may find a practical outlet today out may create an inspiration for you that exceed your normal abilities. You are likely to spend your time clearing your debts or loans to stabilize your financial position. You may have an abundance of energy for yourself, your family and friends; you may also find yourself as an important person of reference for your loved ones. You may have to manage the show on your own on the professional front for now. Health, which had been a source of concern for some, is likely to show drastic improvement.

Love Focus: You can plan a romantic evening with your partner to consolidate your bond and reignite the chemistry.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You might experience confusion or delays around family, love, or professional matters. Today, there are strong signs that you may be able to accumulate money and manage to get out of the red on the financial front. Close relationships are also likely to be intense and satisfying. Tackle the issue with a calm head to find the right solution. If you have been suffering from any health issues in the past, then you may start to recover.

Love Focus: Your romantic relationship is likely to be completely harmonious and you may enjoy tranquil togetherness with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You should seek distinction in all that you undertake today and strive towards perfection in your work. Efficiency should be your goal now. Your financial status is likely to remain strong and you may achieve what you desire from your current business or job. Be accommodating to maintain peace at home. Those expecting a promotion or increment may have to wait their turn and keep up the efforts. Natural ways to improve digestion may bring success.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to be exciting and singles may find the person of their dreams very soon.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

It is going to be a productive day for you and things may fall in the place as you have anticipated. Business professionals may earn profits for their efforts and hard work, and see their expansion plans gain momentum. Peace and harmony may reign supreme in your house with the prayers of elderly people. Mishandling a man-management situation at work may go against you, so be deliberate in your dealings. Including meditation and yoga in your everyday habit is likely to enhance your mental alertness.

Love Focus: More than love and romance, it will be your common interest with your partner that may add sparkle to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you may receive a major award, promotion, or recognition for the hard work put in previously. You may be able to make plans for business expansion and are likely to execute them to perfection. If you get stuck in any unwanted situation, do not hesitate to seek help from your elders in the family. Those searching for a new job may get good opportunities while others may get a chance to lead new projects. Your immune system may get weaker if you are not careful.

Love Focus: You may find your significant other in a thoughtful mood and a bit less responsive.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Faith in your purpose and yourself is likely to continue to drive you towards success and ultimately your goals. Businesspeople can find the day a bit tough to earn profits. It is advisable to stay calm and not react hastily. A misunderstanding over a simple thing may lead to a vehement altercation at home if you remain unrelenting. Avoid over-thinking and trust your ability. Don’t step outside often and stay at home as much as possible as the pandemic still lurks.

Love Focus: Your love life may have some dark patches but married couples may finally succeed in strengthening their bond.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Some things won’t result in the way you have envisioned and some setbacks in personal and expert life would baffle you. Some of you might even recover old debts or dues. You may celebrate and have a joyful time with your loved ones and friends. Your job prospects are likely to significantly improve, and your efforts may be appreciated by seniors. Someone’s suggestion is likely to come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape.

Love Focus: If you are in a serious affair, then the chances are high that you may be asked to get married.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

The day may throw a number of challenges towards you but you will have to just stay calm and your hard work is likely to pay off soon. Good money management is likely to help stretch your money and even save some too. Take out time and indulge in some recreational activities with your family members as it may bring great pleasure. Any changes made today may have a lasting and positive impact on your professional life. Comprise a workout with some basic cardio and a proportional diet in your daily routine to stay healthy.

Love Focus: Your personal life may not be as good as your professional life today, as you may have misunderstandings with your loved ones.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

There are bright possibilities of some change in your work profile or family dynamics today. You are likely to do well in your enterprise and business, especially if they are connected to products or services relating to foreign markets. Your contribution towards maintaining happiness at home may soon become apparent as you get due recognition from those around you. You are likely to be active and dedicated to your profession which is likely to be noticed by higher-ups at work. You are also likely to be free from any major or minor ailment all day long.

Love Focus: Your romantic partner may try innovative ways to catch your attention, making you feel flattered.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may need to proceed cautiously for obstacles to mitigate and to have some conducive results. You are advised not to make any long-term investments in haste. You may face a challenge in keeping up with the interests and expectations of your family. Some of you may even remain a step ahead of what the boss thinks and succeed in impressing him or her. Including a wellness hour in your daily routine is likely to take care of your body and overall wellbeing.

Love Focus: Those of you in a committed bond may even take the first step towards sealing the bond and tying the knot.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Violet

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.