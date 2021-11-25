Libra Daily Horoscope for November 25: Luck is in your favour

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Your lucky stars seem to be smiling upon you, so expect positive developments on your personal and expert front. Some of you may receive a major award, promotion, or recognition for the hard work put in previously. You are advised to use this chance to show the world what you are capable of. You are likely to find yourself in the middle of a change-prone period in your life. You need to focus on your thoughts and avoid any kind of negativity. Students who wish to pursue higher education are likely to be successful. Any pending legal matter is likely to go in your favor. You may make travel plans with your family as they may be in need of a break. This is a dicey phase for property deals. You should ensure that no one has an ulterior motive when they are helpful today.

Libra Finance Today

You are likely to succeed in building goodwill in your respective industry with your impeccable dealing and fair approach. You may be able to make plans for business expansion and are likely to execute them to perfection.

Libra Family Today

You need to make concentrated efforts to complete any pending domestic work and avoid postponing it at all costs. If you get stuck in any unwanted situation, do not hesitate to seek help from your elders in the family.

Libra Career Today

Those of you working in the hospitality industry, medical services or are engaged in family business are likely to be successful today. Those searching for a new job may get good opportunities while others may get a chance to lead new projects.

Libra Health Today

On the health front, if you had any major concerns in the past then keep a check on it and go for a routine checkup. Your immune system may get weaker if you are not careful.

Libra Love Life Today

This can be a challenging day for your married life as frequent arguments with spouse can bother you. You may find your significant other in a thoughtful mood and a bit less responsive. Find the reason sooner than later!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

